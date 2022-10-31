Boo! Happy Halloween, everyone.

Here’s your guide to making last-minute Halloween plans, preparing for the upcoming Día de los Muertos festivities, and many more fun things to do this week like the return of DC Beer Fest.

Best Things to Do This Week

Budget-friendly. It’s the last chance to visit National Landing’s midweek fall market (Wed, free, Arlington) and the outdoor illusions activation at City Center (Mon, free, Downtown). Get fit at a late-night anniversary workout class with a live DJ or visit Solidcore earlier in the day for jewelry and other giveaways (Sat, free, Adams Morgan).

Halloween happenings. Have a spooktacular time at a Halloween tribute show to post-punk icons (Mon, $10, Northwest DC). Laugh at terrifying jokes at the Stage Fright comedy show (Mon, free, U Street). Have some Halloween-themed trivia fun (Mon, free, Northeast DC). Celebrate with a wine and candy pairing at District Winery (Mon, $50, Southeast DC). Harryween is really a thing! Dress up in costume for a Harry Styles-inspired party (Mon, $15+, Northwest DC). Have you ever seen a showcase of skull art? Don’t miss the pop-up Land of Skulls: Halloween Art Party (Mon, free, Northwest DC).

Arts and culture. Get an introduction to author Milagros Phillips’ book, Cracking the Healer’s Code (Wed, free, Northwest DC). Experience a fully immersive pop-up art exhibition (Fri-Sat, free, Columbia). Examine 18th-century cartography (Fri-Sat, $25, virtual). Wreath season is here; make your own fall floral hoop at a workshop (Tues, $55, Northwest DC).

Theater and shows. Get tickets to the reimagining of the classic Dracula tale at the Parks at Historic Walter Reed (Mon-Sun, $30+, Northwest DC) or at Synetic Theater (Mon, Thurs-Sun, $20+, Arlington). See a collection of Broadway acts and stars locally at the new production, NatPhil Presents Broadway’s Brightest Lights (Fri, Sun, $19+, Bethesda* and Tysons). Witness a powerful story of two young DREAMers in the new stage play, Sanctuary City (Tues-Sun, $56+, Southwest DC). Discover Earth’s future at the theatrical showing of The Time Machine (Thurs-Sun, $15+, Northeast DC). There are show dates remaining in the Till Trilogy. You can see The Ballad of Emmett Till this week (Wed-Thurs, Fri, $50, Northeast DC).

History and heritage. Visit the traditional Day of the Dead altar during open house in recognition of Día de los Muertos (Wed, free, Northwest DC). In honor of Indigenous People’s Month attend an open art studio session (Wed-Sun, free, Downtown).

Music and concerts. Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Richard Marx is taking a tour stop in DC (Fri, $55+, Navy Yard). Enjoy a live showcase of local musicians in the spirit of rocking the voting polls (Fri, $15, Northeast DC). Go to a live performance of the Kalush Orchestra (Wed, $85, Northwest DC).

Get involved. Kick off America’s Trot For Hunger from the comfort of your own neighborhood. You can join in on the virtual race all month long while helping support those who are affected by poverty and homelessness (Tues through Nov. 30, donations welcome, virtual).

