Real Estate

3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love

A Bloomingdale condo, an Old Town townhouse, and a Lake Barcroft home.

Written by
| Published on
Photo via BrightMLS.

Curious what’s on the market? We rounded up some of our favorite DC-area homes for sale this week.

223 Florida Ave NW #3
Image via Redfin.

 

 

 

 

 

223 Florida Ave NW #3
Image via Redfin.
223 Florida Ave NW #3
Image via Redfin.

A one-bedroom condo in Bloomingdale

Price: $389,000
Where: 223 Florida Ave. NW

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo is tucked inside a Victorian townhouse built in 1905, and the unit features an exposed-brick accent wall and a bay window. This listing is a 10-minute walk to the Shaw-Howard Metro station, and close to tons of restaurants and bars.

630 S Columbus St
Image via BrightMLS.
630 S Columbus St
Image via BrightMLS.

 

 

 

 

 

 

630 S Columbus St
Image via BrightMLS.

A three-bedroom townhouse in Old Town

Price: $715,000
Where: 630 S Columbus St., Alexandria

We love this townhome’s charming interior and outdoor patio. It comes with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and hardwood floors on all three stories, and it’s just a flew blocks to King Street and the Old Town waterfront.

6340 Waterway Dr
Image via BrightMLS.
6340 Waterway Dr
Image via BrightMLS.
6340 Waterway Dr
Image via BrightMLS.
6340 Waterway Dr
Image via BrightMLS.

A four-bedroom Lake Barcroft ranch-style home

Price: $1,699,000
Where: 6340 Waterway Dr., Falls Church

This updated mid-century home sits on a half-acre of land near the lake in this popular community. Inside, you’ll find four bedrooms, three baths, skylights in the vaulted ceilings, and two fireplaces. Outside, there’s a patio with built-in benches and a fire pit, as well as a large lawn.

More:
Katie Kenny
Katie Kenny
Editorial Fellow