3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love

Curious what’s on the market? We rounded up some of our favorite DC-area homes for sale this week.
A one-bedroom condo in Bloomingdale
Price: $389,000
Where: 223 Florida Ave. NW
This one-bedroom, one-bath condo is tucked inside a Victorian townhouse built in 1905, and the unit features an exposed-brick accent wall and a bay window. This listing is a 10-minute walk to the Shaw-Howard Metro station, and close to tons of restaurants and bars.
A three-bedroom townhouse in Old Town
Price: $715,000
Where: 630 S Columbus St., Alexandria
We love this townhome’s charming interior and outdoor patio. It comes with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and hardwood floors on all three stories, and it’s just a flew blocks to King Street and the Old Town waterfront.
A four-bedroom Lake Barcroft ranch-style home
Price: $1,699,000
Where: 6340 Waterway Dr., Falls Church
This updated mid-century home sits on a half-acre of land near the lake in this popular community. Inside, you’ll find four bedrooms, three baths, skylights in the vaulted ceilings, and two fireplaces. Outside, there’s a patio with built-in benches and a fire pit, as well as a large lawn.