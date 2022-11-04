Wagshal’s Will Open a New Downtown Location

The Northwest DC deli and market staple Wagshal’s is opening a new location downtown.

Come late 2023, Wagshal’s devotees can head to Wagshal’s Grand Bodega on Pennsylvania Avenue to grab groceries, take-home meals, and, of course, the family-owned deli’s beloved sandwiches.

Located at 1747 Pennsylvania Ave., NW in the former Breadline site, the new space will include a gourmet market, deli, and space for the group’s business- and event-catering operations in a 5,000-square-foot site. The group will move a portion of its food production to the new location, too.

Wagshal’s, which has been in business since 1925, currently operates a deli and two markets near American University. While the bodega won’t open until the end of next year, the group plans to begin carrying out catering orders from the space at the start of 2023.