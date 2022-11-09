There are tons of different ways to celebrate and commemorate those who served our country this Veterans Day (and weekend). Here’s a round-up of ceremonies, live performances, gallery exhibits, and historical tours:

Annapolis Veterans Day Programming

Dock St., Annapolis

There will be a small parade and a ceremony held at the City Dock on Veterans Day. Retired USMC Sergeant Major Alford McMichael will give a keynote address during the ceremony, which runs from 11 AM to noon. After the ceremony, veterans are invited to have lunch at the Fleet Reserve Club of Annapolis.

Great Falls Freedom Memorial Ceremony

9830 Georgetown Pike., Great Falls

At 11 AM, there will be a ceremony honoring all who have served at this memorial located behind the Great Falls Library. There will be a performance of patriotic songs by the Langley Madrigals and a speech given by retired Army Command Sergeant Major Howard E. Urban.

Latino Patriots Conversation

1300 Constitution Ave., NW

The National Museum of the American Latino will be sponsoring this lecture and Q&A taking place at Coulter Plaza Stage in the American History Museum. This free programming on November 10 will be dedicated to discussing the contributions of Latinos in the military throughout American history. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 PM.

Military History Tour

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Take a tour 250 years in the making with author and former speechwriter Ed Moser this Veterans Day. The group will meet in the lobby of the Willard hotel at 4 PM before taking off on their two-hour journey visiting several destinations near the White House. Tickets are $23 and available here.

Military Women’s Memorial Ceremony

Memorial Ave. & Schley Dr., Arlington

Join the 25th Veterans Day ceremony held at the only major memorial honoring the service of women in the armed forces dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War. There will be military honors, a keynote address, remarks from veterans, and wreath-laying at Memorial Plaza. It starts at 3 PM and you can reserve your spot for this free event here. You can also livestream the ceremony on their YouTube page.

Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans

3200 Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon

A variety of performances and commemorative events will be happening throughout Veterans Day at the home of George Washington. The Harmony Heritage Singers and US Air Force Strings Orchestra will give concerts in the Smith Auditorium, and from 1 to 1:30 PM, there will be a ceremony hosted by the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. Admission for all military personnel will be free.

National Cathedral Concert

3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW

“The President’s Own” will be giving an evening concert of patriotic music in the nave of the cathedral this Veterans Day. The United States Marine Chamber Orchestra will start their show at 7 PM and the event is free and open to the public.

National Museum of the Army

1775 Liberty Dr., Fort Belvoir

This museum has a robust weekend of educational and ceremonial events planned, running from November 11 to 13. The museum will have family-friendly crafts, volunteers displaying personal artifacts from their service, and educational programming discussing life on and off the battlefield. Museum admission and public programming will be free, but you need to reserve a timed ticket.

Navy Memorial Ceremony

701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Join this annual event happening on Veterans Day at Navy Memorial Plaza at 1 PM to honor the nation’s sailors with a wreath-laying ceremony. The event is free and open to the public but can also be streamed online here.

NextStep Pilates Fundraising Class

2312 Mount Vernon Ave., Suite 201, Alexandria

Join the non-profit NextStep for this pilates class taught by US Coast Guard veteran Mike Kyser on November 12. The class will be taught at Studio Body Logic’s Alexandria location and will help raise money for the organization that provides free pilates classes to wounded veterans. The class begins at noon (suggested $25 donation), and there will be a community meal (suggested $20 donation) afterwards. You can register for the class by emailing alexandria@studiobodylogic.com.

Veterans Art and Performance Festival at the Honfleur Gallery

1241 Good Hope Rd., SE

This gallery in Southeast will be displaying a group exhibition of veteran artwork and performances this Veterans Day. The free programming runs from 5 to 8 PM and will include musical performances, artist demonstrations, and an awards ceremony for the veteran artists.

World War II Memorial Observance

1750 Independence Ave., SW

This memorial has an annual wreath-laying ceremony honoring the roughly 16 million people who served during the second world war. As a part of the proceedings this Veterans Day, WWII veterans will place wreaths at the Memorial’s Freedom Wall. The ceremony begins at 9 AM, and you can register here. You will also be able to watch the ceremony online.