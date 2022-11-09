Veterans Day Specials and Brunches Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



DC-area restaurants are offering discounted and free menu items for retired and active service members and their families on Veterans Day (Friday, November 11). Some restaurants are also offering a special Veterans Day brunch or lunch to kick off the holiday weekend on Friday—including more discounts for those who’ve served.

Veterans Day Discounts

Assembly

1700 North Moore St., Arlington

Veterans and military service members will get a free drip coffee and 15 percent off any menu item when they dine-in at Rosslyn’s modern food hall, open from coffee to cocktails.

Hours: 7 AM to 9 PM

Atlas Brew Works

Multiple Locations in Navy Yard and Ivy City

Military members always receive 10 percent off at Atlas Brew Works, and this Veterans Day is no different. All active and retired military are invited to enjoy 10 percent off pizza, beer, and wings at the Half Street Brewery & Tap Room in Navy Yard as well as at the Ivy City Brewery & Tap Room.

Hours: 11 AM to 2 AM

Colony Grill

2800 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

Clarendon’s new “hot oil” bar-style pizza tavern is offering complimentary pizza to any active or retired members of the United States Armed Services who dine-in on Friday.

Hours: 11:30 AM to 12:30 AM

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Veterans can get the French brasserie’s signature Burger Américain on the house during lunch and dinner on Friday.

Hours: 12 to 3 PM, and 5 PM to 12 AM

Rosa Mexicano

153 Waterfront Street, National Harbor

The upscale Mexican chain is honoring veterans and active-duty service members with a complimentary meal on Veterans Day, which includes any single dish like nachos, birria queasatacos, and churros.

Hours: 11:30 AM to 11 PM

Santé

1250 South Hayes St., Arlington

As an expression of gratitude to those who have served, all active duty service members and veterans will receive 20 percent off lunch and dinner with a valid ID throughout the weekend.

Hours: 11 AM to 10:30 PM, Friday to Sunday, November 11 through 13

St. Anselm

1250 5th St., NE

Union Market District’s American tavern is offering their signature cheeseburger and a side of fries to any and all who have served on Friday during lunch.

Hours: 12 PM to 3 PM

Veterans Day Brunches and Lunches

Ambar

Multiple locations in Capitol Hill and Clarendon

Both Balkan restaurants will offer a fixed price brunch menu of unlimited small plates for the whole table on Friday—including plates like crispy chicken sandwiches and house-smoked lamb sausage scramble. Brunch is $34.99 per person plus an additional $8.99 for unlimited drinks at Ambar DC. At Ambar Clarendon, brunch is $42.99 per person, with 25-cent drinks as well as a happy hour from 4 to 6 PM at the bar.

Hours: Brunch at Ambar DC: 10 AM to 3:30 PM, Brunch at Ambar Clarendon: 10 AM to 3 PM

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

The airy restaurant in West End’s Park Hyatt hotel will serve its popular brunch on Friday featuring new items such as wood-roasted rainbow trout with wild rice salad. The restaurant will also offer a ten percent discount to all active and retired service members who dine-in on Friday.

Hours: Brunch from 11:30 AM to 2 PM.

Buena Vida Gastrolounge

2900 Wilson Blvd. #103, Arlington

Clarendon’s newly revamped Mexican restaurant will offer its fixed price brunch menu of unlimited small plates—think pork belly tacos, chilaquiles, and salmon toast for $42.99 per person, along with 25-cent cocktails.

Hours: 10 AM to 3 PM

dLeña

476 K St., NW Suite D

Guests can dig into modern Mexican brunch on Veterans Day and choose between bottomless food and drinks for $60, or bottomless food for $37 plus drinks a la carte. Brunch includes baked egg dishes, tacos, grilled salmon, and more.

Hours: 10 AM to 3 PM, last seating for brunch at 2 PM