Real Estate

3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love

Bonus: They all have amazing bookshelves.

Image via BrightMLS.

Looking for bookshelf inspo? Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week.

A two-bedroom condo in Chevy Chase DC

Price: $350,000
Where: 5112 Connecticut Ave. NW

We love the natural light and warmth in this 850-square-foot, two-bedroom condo, where the bright living room is complemented by the bookshelf wall. An arched doorway leads into a cozy kitchen complete with subway tile, and the spot comes with its own balcony.

A two-bedroom condo in Capitol Hill

Price: $705,000
Where: 612 E Capitol St. NE #4

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo is located in a Capitol Hill rowhouse, with an open layout in the kitchen and living room (complete with built-in bookshelves). French doors open onto a deck, and the spot also comes with parking and storage in a carriage house shared with the other tenants.

A five-bedroom condo in Logan Circle

Price: $5,750,000
Where: 1314 Vermont Ave. NW PH

This penthouse condo is tucked into a Victorian rowhouse just off Logan Circle, and comes with five bedrooms, five baths, and 4,375 square feet of space with original herringbone hardwood floors. You’ll also find a whiskey room, elevator, private roof deck, and a soaking tub.

