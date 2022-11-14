Vanna
Luna Pearl
This 23-karat rose-gold-plated watch features a mother-of-pearl dial designed by the Los Angeles–based brand. $405
Tag Heuer
Monaco
This updated tribute to the brand’s original Monaco—the square-faced model made popular by Steve McQueen in the 1970s—is available in blue, black, or steel. $6,750
Piaget
Limelights Gala High Jewelry
This jewelry-style watch in 18-karat white gold features nearly 500 diamonds. Price on request.
Cartier
Santos de Cartier
The newest edition to a century-old collection, the blue Santos de Cartier is made of steel, synthetic spinel, and sapphire crystal. $7,800
Hublot
Spirit of Big Bang Titanium White Diamonds
This watch features a matte-white dial and 50 diamonds totaling 1.06 carats, all set in polished titanium, with rubber straps. $17,800SHOP NOW
Breguet
Reine de Naples 8918
Some 117 diamonds weighing .99 carats are set in 18-karat rose gold. A .08-carat pear-shaped diamond sits at 6 o’clock. $35,100
Shinola
The Mackinac
Named for the Port Huron–to–Mackinac Island regatta in Michigan, this new canary-yellow timepiece is Shinola’s first with yacht-timer functionality, to help sailors count down to the start of a race. $3,500
Hamilton
Ventura XXL Skeleton Auto
This black-rubber-and-stainless-steel timepiece has an extra-large dial of around 46 millimeters. $1,795
This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.