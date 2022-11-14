Home & Style  |  Shopping

9 Unique Luxury Watch Shapes You Can Wear This Season

Unexpected shapes for women's and men's watches are having a moment

FRESH-FACED: Newer watch shapes, and traditional shapes with a twist (such as this one from Piaget), are commanding attention. Photograph courtesy of Piaget.

Vanna

Luna Pearl

This 23-karat rose-gold-­plated watch features a mother-­of-pearl dial designed by the Los Angeles–based brand. $405

SHOP NOW

 

Tag Heuer

Monaco

This updated tribute to the brand’s original Monaco—the square-faced model made popular by Steve McQueen in the 1970s—is available in blue, black, or steel. $6,750

SHOP NOW

 

Piaget

Limelights Gala High Jewelry

This jewelry-style watch in 18-karat white gold features nearly 500 diamonds. Price on request.

SHOP NOW

 

Cartier

Santos de Cartier

The newest edition to a century-old collection, the blue Santos de Cartier is made of steel, synthetic spinel, and sapphire crystal. $7,800

SHOP NOW

 

Hublot

Spirit of Big Bang Titanium White Diamonds

This watch features a matte-white dial and 50 diamonds totaling 1.06 carats, all set in polished titanium, with rubber straps. $17,800

SHOP NOW

 

Breguet

Reine de Naples 8918

Some 117 diamonds weighing .99 carats are set in 18-karat rose gold. A .08-carat pear-shaped diamond sits at 6 o’clock. $35,100

SHOP NOW

 

Shinola

The Mackinac

Named for the Port Huron–to–Mackinac Island regatta in Michigan, this new canary-­yellow timepiece is Shinola’s first with yacht-timer functionality, to help sailors count down to the start of a race. $3,500

SHOP NOW

 

Hamilton

Ventura XXL Skeleton Auto

This black-rubber-and-stainless-steel timepiece has an extra-large dial of around 46 millimeters. $1,795

SHOP NOW

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

