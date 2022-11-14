Founded by two former athletes, The St. James — the D.C. area’s premier athletic and wellness brand — will launch a new Performance Club on Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Bethesda. The multi-level training facility will feature state-of-the-art customizable performance and recovery programs, boasting premium studios for group fitness classes, a luxury Courted Recovery Studio, and the Vim & Victor Wellness Bar which caters to your nutritional needs.

The St. James Performance Club’s unique Build, Burn, Recover methodology takes a 360-degree approach to your training regimen, grounded in sports science and athletic training. From Infantry Camp and Athletic Grit group fitness formats to Vinyasa Yoga, members are able to create truly custom training programs tailored to meet each individual’s personal goals.

The Bethesda location combines these expert-curated training formats with custom nutrition offerings, and an unparalleled recovery suite, complete with cryotherapy, an infrared sauna and cold contrast plunge therapy.

For a limited time, The St. James Performance Club Bethesda is offering Founding Membership rates ahead of the club’s opening. Memberships include four private training sessions, as well as access to a steam room, high-performance agility turf, a short-course lap pool, and The St. James’ exclusive Build, Burn, Recover group classes. Click here to learn more.