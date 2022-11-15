Real Estate

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in October

Including the former headquarters of a Civil War general.

This estate in Potomac was the most expensive home sold in October, at $7.99 million. All images via BrightMLS.

#10

Where: 16017 Hampton Rd., Hamilton
How much: $3,100,000

Built to mirror a French country estate, this property sits on 16 acres, and has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, heated floors, a sauna, an outdoor pool, and a three-level barn.

#9

11206 Richland Grove Dr

Where: 11206 Richland Grove Dr., Great Falls
How much: $3,180,000

This Colonial-style mansion sits on five acres, and comes with seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and nine fireplaces.

#8

9100 Mill Pond Valley Dr

Where: 9100 Mill Pond Valley Dr., McLean
How much: $3,300,000

This three-level new build has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a built-in smart home system, a home theater, a wine closet, a heated pool and spa, and a three-car garage with electric vehicle charging.

#7

5605 Midwood Rd

Where: 5605 Midwood Rd., Bethesda
How much: $3,350,000

This six-bedroom Craftsman comes with six bathrooms, a billiard room, and a covered patio with a built-in kitchen, television, and fireplace.

#6

1027 Bellview Rd

Where: 1027 Bellview Rd., McLean
How much: $4,109,375

This six-bedroom, six-bathroom Colonial-style home spreads across 9,300 square feet and features an expansive patio, a large screened-in porch, a pool, and a sport court, plus parking for 14 cars.

#5

1712 Dalewood

Where: 1712 Dalewood Pl., McLean
How much: $4,251,000

The real draw of this property is less about the 1940s three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom Colonial farmhouse and more about the almost two acres of land that it sits on in McLean.

#4

6223 Kennedy Dr

Where: 6223 Kennedy Dr., Chevy Chase
How much: $4,500,000

This five-bedroom stone manor was built in 1927, and comes with five bathrooms, three fireplaces, a 1,400-bottle wine cellar, and a private guest apartment.

#3

1541 Cedar Lane Farm Rd

Where: 1541 Cedar Lane Farm Rd., Annapolis
How much: $5,500,000

This nearly 14,000-square-foot Colonial mansion, which sits right along Whitehall Creek, has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an in-law suite, and a pool area with a hot tub, waterfalls, pavilion, and pergola on its 15-plus acres of land.

#2

1101 Chain Bridge Rd

Where: 1101 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
How much: $6,000,000

Originally built in 1850, this restored and renovated Colonial mansion once served as the headquarters of Union Army general George A. McCall during the Civil War. It has seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a library, and a patio. Also on the property: a pool, a guest house, a screened-in porch with an outdoor kitchen, a vegetable garden, and a play area with a 14-foot-tall teepee-style playhouse.

#1

Where: 9009 Congressional Ct., Potomac
How much: $7,990,000

This nearly 17,000-square-foot villa sits on more than two acres of land and has eight bedrooms and ten-and-a-half bathrooms. The smart home comes with nine fireplaces, a home theater, a 3,500-bottle wine cellar, a gym, an elevator, and a carriage house with its own garage. You’ll also find a tennis court, basketball court, and a 50-by-22 -foot heated pool with a spa, waterfall, and hot tub.

