3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love

We love these homes for sale around DC this week—all of which come with their own fireplaces.

A two-bedroom condo in Shirlington

Price: $390,000

Where: 4617-B 28th Rd. S, Arlington

This renovated two-bedroom, one-bath condo in Arlington comes with a back porch and a fireplace in the living room. You’ll also get access to a community pool, and it’s within walking distance to Shirlington Park and the Washington & Old Dominion Trail.

A two-bedroom house in Brookland

Price: $695,000

Where: 4004 21st St. NE

This two-bedroom, three-and-a-half -bath home has 2,270 square feet of space, with a loft in the upper level and a finished basement with a kitchen and separate entrance that can function as an in-law suite. Also included: hardwood floors, a sunroom, a courtyard-style backyard, and a gas fireplace.

A two-bedroom penthouse in Logan Circle

Price: $1,169,900

Where: 1445 Church St. NW #42

In a former life, this two-bedroom, two-bath penthouse was an auto-body shop. Today, it has a wall of windows, exposed brick, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, and its own private terrace.