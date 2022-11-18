Welcome to Residence 7D at Wardman Tower. This well-appointed home features a modern layout with spacious living and entertaining areas, two bedrooms with luxurious ensuite bathrooms, and a private library and den (or third bedroom).

Residence 7D boasts a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, generous living room, and a stunning library with gas fireplace and wet bar. Windows on all three sides offer sweeping views of Washington, DC and the National Cathedral.

The primary suite includes ample closet space and separate dressing areas, while the dual ensuite bathrooms feature custom flooring, Royal Danby tile and Watermark plumbing fixtures.

Residence 7D includes three parking spaces and climate-controlled storage. A private terrace completes this stately home built by Henry Wardman in the 1920s and recently reimagined by Deborah Berke Partners.

Residents enjoy 24/7 concierge with white glove service, on-site building engineer, fitness center with pilates machine, roof terrace with gas grill, two clubrooms, catering kitchen, and garden terraces, all situated on 2.5 acres of lush landscaping. Wardman Tower is pet friendly.

This final period of sales is your last chance to purchase in this iconic luxury residence at the best possible terms.

All tours may be scheduled by appointment through Urban Pace Director of Sales Jennifer Felix at 202-751-2900 or sales@wardmantower.com.

Address: 2660 Connecticut Avenue NW, 7D, Washington, DC 20008

2 Bedrooms / 3 ½ Bathrooms / Den / Library / 1 Private Terrace

4,648 Square Feet

Offered at $4,500,000