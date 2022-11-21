6 Fun Cooking Classes to Prep for the Holiday Season

‘Tis the season for gingerbread house envy—but it doesn’t have to be. Here are six culinary classes to up your holiday cooking and baking game.

Festive Bread Workshop at Sur La Table

The kitchenware chain is offering a bunch of fun holiday classes at multiple DC-area locations, focused on everything from savory holiday tamales and ravioli to decorative breads (see the lineup here). We have our eye on a class for raspberry pull-apart wreath loaves and chocolate hazelnut babkas, offered at locations in Pentagon Row (1101 S. Joyce St., Suite B-20, Arlington), Alexandria (326 King St., Alexandria), and Pike & Rose (11874 Grand Park Ave., Bethesda). Students will also get a 10 percent discount on anything purchased in-store that same day. The price for the course is $89 and you can find the closest class and pick your date here.

Teddy Bear Fondant Modeling Class at Fran’s

Join Steph Lawshe of Sweet Little Morsels for a fondant modeling class at Fran’s Cake and Candy Supplies (10927 Main St., Fairfax) on Sunday, December 4. Attendees will learn how to sculpt a teddy bear cake-topper for holiday celebrations. Students will receive close instruction that they can use to build a variety of different fondant toppers. The class costs $135 and runs from 10 AM to 1:30 PM; purchase tickets here.

Winter Cookie Decorating with Sugar Coated Bakery

Take your cookie decorating to the next level with this class at Lost Boy Cider (327 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria) on Tuesday, December 6. Spend 90 minutes learning how to decorate beautiful cookies in three different winter shapes with instructors from Sugar Coated Bakery. All the baking, bagging, and mixing will already be done so participants can get straight to decorating. Tickets for the class are $60, and include additional recipes and instructions.

Sweeten the Season with Chef Bill Yosses

Grab a spot at this hot-ticket dessert class on Thursday, December 8 with former White House pastry chef and cookbook author Bill Yosses, who’s taking up a holiday residency at the Hamilton Hotel (1001 14th St., NW). In addition to making sweet treats, participants will receive a welcome glass of bubbly, Yosses’ latest cookbook, and get a meet-and-greet with the author. The class runs from 5 to 7 PM and tickets are $105; purchase them here.

Holiday Cocktail Class at Lena’s

The Loft at Lena’s (401 E. Braddock Rd., Alexandria) is hosting an interactive cocktail class on Monday, December 12 meant to take your holiday drinks to the next level. In addition to learning how to make three libations, guests will be served a prix-fixe dinner and will also receive a cocktail gift bag they can use to jumpstart their home holiday bar. The experience runs from 6 to 8 PM and costs $170 per person. Tickets can be purchased here.

Gingerbread Bootcamp with Culinaria

Culinaria Cooking School (110 Pleasant St. NW, Vienna) is hosting a two-day class on December 17 and 18 to help participants put together incredible gingerbread houses to be displayed all season long. With expert guidance all along the way, attendees will cut and bake the components of their house, and then return the next day to decorate. Children as young as eight can participate with an adult and the course costs $170. Purchase your tickets here.