Winter Walk of Lights
9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna | November 11–January 8
The botanical gardens transform into a half-mile animated light show. Stop into the gazebo for stunning views reflected on the lake. $16–$20.
Bull Run Festival of Lights
7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville | November 11–January 8
Explore two and a half miles of fairytale vignettes from the comfort of your car, driving past leaping fish, LED archways, glowing candy canes, and sparkling stars. Buy tickets ahead of time for discounts. $30–$40 per vehicle.
Ice and Lights Winter Village
4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria | November 18–January 1
Check out the seasonal hamlet’s light display, skate on the ice rink, and snap a holiday Instagram with the giant wreath and walk-through tree. $9–$22.
Spectacular Factory
1238 Maryland Ave., SW | November 18–January 8
The interactive museum Artechouse is debuting a holiday panorama with kaleidoscopic nutcrackers and a candy-cane carousel. $25.
ZooLights
3001 Connecticut Ave., NW | November 25–December 30
The National Zoo’s display returns after a hiatus, with glowing sculptures shaped like animal residents. Sip hot beverages during your nighttime stroll. Free.
Winter Lights Festival
11950 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg | November 25–December 31
Seneca Creek State Park’s 3.5-mile loop is lit up in themes such as Toyland and the Enchanted Forest. Tune into 97.1 WASH-FM for a holiday soundtrack. $15–$25.
Enchant DC
1500 S. Capitol St., SE | November 25–January 1
The winter wonderland in Nationals Park features a light maze leading to a 100-foot-tall tree, ice-skating, and a village with artisan vendors. $18–$34.
Georgetown Glow
Georgetown | November 26–January 22
Outdoor art installations radiate colorful neon when the LED lights are turned on from 5 to 10 pm. Guided walking tours are available to learn more about the artistry. Free.
The District’s Holiday Boat Parade
101 District Sq., SW | December 3
Watch festooned boats from the Wharf. In addition to the festive fleet, there’s ornament decorating and photos with Santa. Free.
Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights
1-A Prince St., Alexandria | December 3
View the decorated sailboats and powerboats from any spot on the Old Town waterfront or head to Waterfront Park for crafts and a pop-up beer garden. Free.
National Menorah Lighting
1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW | December 18
The illumination of the massive menorah on the Ellipse kicks off the eight-day holiday. Revelers can also find musical performances, latkes, and doughnuts. Free.
This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.