Holiday season may already be in full swing but there is still time to plan your end-of-December escape from DC. Thankfully, we live in an area where winter vacation Airbnbs are plentiful. Whether you like the sound of a few days in a cozy log cabin in the Shenandoah mountains or prefer to go all out on a sprawling waterfront estate with the bells and whistles of a five-star resort, the Washington region has lots of options.

Ahead, 11 picture-perfect Airbnbs to rent this holiday season.

Private Luxury Cabin with Mountain Views

Location: Stanardsville, Virginia

Located between Virginia’s Greene and Madison Counties, this two-bedroom, two-bath rustic cabin is the quintessential winter escape. Offering access to 14 acres of wilderness and unobstructed views of the Blue Ridge mountains, the cozy home features plenty of wood accents throughout, including exposed beams, as well as a stone fireplace. There is even an office if you decide to stay a little longer and work from there. A five-person hot tub and multiple outdoor cooking areas round out the home’s amenities.

Lakefront Cottage

Location: Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

This picture-perfect lakefront house has three bedrooms accommodating six people, making it an excellent choice for a family or a small group of friends. Cozy up in front of the fireplace or bundle up with a hot drink and enjoy the views around the outdoor fire pit. Also nice: a hot tub, several porches, and private access to the lake. History buffs will love spending time exploring nearby Harpers Ferry, while outdoor enthusiasts can hike the Appalachian Trail, just a few miles away.

Luxury Riverfront Lodge

Location: Bentonville, Virginia

This expansive five-bedroom estate on the banks of the Shenandoah River offers stunning mountain and river views from the screened porch and a private balcony. Guests can also explore the 64 acres this home sits on (or work out in the gym if the weather isn’t cooperating).

But what makes this house a standout is the game area and the double-ceilinged living room. Another interior highlight? The formal dining room provides an elegant place to celebrate Christmas or ring in the new year.

Grand Home with Water Views

Location: Alexandria

If you’d rather not drive an hour or two to find a place for your friends and family to all be together, consider this beautiful seven-bedroom home in Alexandria. With Potomac River views, a wraparound porch, and an indoor fireplace, this house has all the amenities of a remote cabin but requires none of the mileage to get there (according to the listing, it is a ten-minute drive from Old Town).

The stylish interiors feature French doors, floral curtains, and leather furnishings, while the outdoor spaces have a decidedly more rustic vibe. But with a movie theater, a game room, and a gourmet kitchen, you might be spending most of your time indoors.

Modern Log Cabin

Location: Pratts, Virginia

This two-bedroom cabin looks like it’s straight out of a fairy tale. The cozy living room is anchored by a stone fireplace and features exposed wood beams. The home was recently renovated, so it now has a new kitchen and updated bathrooms. We love that the owners preserved many of the rustic features that give it character.

A screened porch, a fire pit, and proximity to Shenandoah National Park as well as several wineries and breweries, should keep you and your party well entertained.

A-Frame House

Location: Front Royal, Virginia

A-frames scream “mountain vacation” to us. And this one is no exception. Designed with oversized windows to let in plenty of sunlight, this three-bedroom home, tucked away in Shenandoah Valley, is a perfect family retreat with an outdoor play area, a fireplace, a deck, and a hot tub.

One thing is certain—you will not lack Instagram-worthy valley and mountain views here. And if you need to walk off those holiday meals, there are also plenty of hiking and biking trails nearby. And you can bring your dog—this home is pet-friendly.

Sprawling Mansion with a Madmen-themed Lounge

Location: Luray, Virginia

If your holiday mantra is go big or go home, you’ve come to the right place. With five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three dining areas, this home provides plenty of space (8,000 square feet, to be exact) to celebrate the holidays. The home is all about variety. The grand chandelier in the living room, along with the wall and ceiling moldings, create a festive ambiance perfect for cocktails, while the Madmen Lounge, a moody space with rich, leather-upholstered furniture, will have you craving a glass of whisky. The game room is another standout feature—it has an arcade, a ping pong table, a shuffleboard table, and a 75-inch TV. The six-person hot tub and the fire pit are ideal spots to take in gorgeous sunset views.

Modern Home with a Hot Tub

Location: Bentonville, Virginia

This gem of a home is surrounded by 100,000 acres of national forest, so privacy is something you’ll have plenty of here (views, too). The kitchen has bar seating and a dining room table for eight, so feel free to bring friends.

This home perfectly blends modern architecture with traditional mountain-cabin details, such as an indoor wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow you to take in the beautiful surroundings. Speaking of views, the wraparound porch is an added bonus.

Log Cabin in Wine Country

Location: Madison, Virginia

First things first: check out the massive sitting-room window on this home. Now add in the high ceilings, exposed wood, and the idyllic views, and this three-bedroom log cabin should instantly soothe your mind and put you in a holiday mood.

Make s’mores by the fire pit or explore the 100 acres of rolling hills and lush forests surrounding this property. Another thing sure to lift your spirits? It’s in the middle of Virginia wine country.

Modern A-Frame with Ski-In/Ski-Out Amenities

Location: Basye, Virginia

Winter sports enthusiasts, this home is for you. Located directly on the ski slopes of Bryson Resort, the property offers an unbeatable location and breathtaking views.

The modern, stylish house features oversized windows, elegant furniture, a wood-burning fireplace, and French doors that open to a spacious wraparound patio with lounge furniture. There’s an upstairs lounge with a private balcony perfect for reading a book or finishing some last-minute work projects.

“Castle” on the Potomac River

Location: McLean

You could say that we left the best for last. Splurge on this five-star retreat in McLean overlooking the Potomac River. It offers the kind of amenities you will find in luxury resorts, including a 50-foot indoor pool, a spa with a sauna, and a 3D movie theater. There’s also a grand staircase, crystal chandeliers, multiple fireplaces, and a “secret” garden. This unique home has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms with bathtubs.

