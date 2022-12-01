Virginia

Where: Leesburg.

Sold by: Jay Gruden, former head coach of what are now the Washington Commanders, and Cheryl Gruden, a real-estate agent.

Listed: $3,749,990.

Sold: $3,675,000.

Days on market: 10.

Style: French.

Bragging points: A five-bedroom estate spread across three acres, with six bathrooms, a wine cellar and tasting room, and a “resort-style” backyard.

Where: Arlington.

Bought by: Chuck Robb, former Virginia governor and US senator, and Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Listed: $3,195,000.

Sold: $3,195,000.

Days on market: 23.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: A five-bedroom smart home with seven baths, an elevator, and a landscaped backyard with waterfalls.

DC

Where: Wesley Heights.

Sold by: Carlos Fierro, senior adviser at the global-­investment firm Guggenheim Securities, and Jennifer Tonkel, interior designer at Kemble Interiors.

Listed: $9,495,000.

Sold: $8,700,000.

Days on market: 627.

Style: Tudor.

Bragging points: A 12,000-square-foot estate with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, a movie theater, and a guest wing.

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: Charles Sieving, executive VP of the clean-­energy company NextEra Energy.

Listed: $7,500,000.

Sold: $6,400,000.

Days on market: 331.

Style: Federal.

Bragging points: Built in 1805, this eight-­bed­room house was a temporary residence for Jackie Kennedy and her two children after JFK’s assassination.

Where: Palisades.

Sold by: Dāvis Bertāns, former player for the Washington Wizards.

Listed: $2,750,000.

Sold: $2,600,000.

Days on market: 19.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Built in 2020, the house has four levels, five bedrooms and baths, a family room with a built-in TV, and a spacious roof deck.

Maryland

Where: Chevy Chase.

Sold by: Joel Kaplan, vice president of global public policy for Facebook, and Laura Cox Kaplan, host and creator of the She Said/She Said podcast.

Bought by: Matthew Tolmach, executive producer of the most recent Spider-Man movie series, and Paige Goldberg Tolmach, film producer and director.

Listed: $5,850,000.

Sold: $5,850,000.

Days on market: 0.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and seven baths, with three fireplaces.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Bought by: Shawn Feddeman Cronin, vice president of communications at NBC­Universal Owned Television Stations.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,725,000.

Days on market: 5.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and six baths, with a fitness room, a wraparound porch, and a large fenced-in backyard.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.