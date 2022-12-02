3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love

We love these homes for sale around DC this week—each comes with three bedrooms and at least two bathrooms.

A three-bedroom townhouse in Oxon Hill

Price: $419,900

Where: 4913 Devitt Pl., Oxon Hill, MD

This 2,000-square-foot townhouse features a large island within its first-floor, bright kitchen and three bedrooms on the second floor. There’s also a one-car garage, and this listing is a 10-minute drive to National Harbor and a 20-minute drive to Old Town.

A three-bedroom condo in Petworth

Price: $899,900

Where: 4329 Kansas Ave., NW #2

This Petworth condo has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 2,204 square feet, with floor-to-ceiling windows and white oak floors. Plus, the private roof deck offers views and extra hosting space.

A three-bedroom Cape Cod-style home in Arlington

Price: $1,150,000

Where: 5933 16th St. N, Arlington

Built in 1937, this updated Cape Cod-style house has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,728 square feet of space—and don’t forget the whitewashed red brick and the blue kitchen cabinets. It also comes with a screened-in porch and a fireplace in the living room.