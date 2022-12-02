Broadway is officially saying “Gimme More” to the Britney Spears musical. Following its debut at DC’s Shakespeare Theatre Company, Once Upon a One More Time will hit the New York stage in June 2023. The show premiered in November 2021, the same month Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was terminated.

Centered on beloved fairytale princesses like Snow White and Rapunzel, the musical follows their feminist awakening after reading Betty Friedan’s the Feminine Mystique—all set to the tune of Spears’ pop discography. (Cinderella’s evil stepsisters singing “You better work, bitch?” Check!)

You might be questioning why the modern musical got its start on a stage more familiar with tragic generals than the Princess of Pop. Shakespeare Theatre Company’s artistic director Simon Godwin explained the connection to Washingtonian: “When I got to see the [Once] script, I thought, ‘Yeah, there’s something bold and audacious and irreverent and cheeky and larger than life about this material, which for me sits really easily with Shakespeare.’”

“Once Upon a One More Time” isn’t the only show to get its start in Washington before making a splashy appearance on Broadway. Dear Evan Hansen premiered at the Arena Stage, and both Mean Girls and Beetlejuice opened at the National Theatre before heading to New York. Even Les Misérables did a trial run at the Kennedy Center before opening in New York.

