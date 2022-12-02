This February Wedding Featured Tropical Leaves and Disco Balls

After connecting on Bumble, Maddie, a digital strategist from La Plata, and Jason, a communications director from Germantown, met for an evening of music trivia at Songbyrd in Adams Morgan. Next, it was drinks at Tiki TNT near the Anthem, where they saw a James Blake concert. Three years later, they went to Tiki TNT again, this time to toast their relationship with loved ones at their rehearsal dinner.

At the wedding, on February 19 at the InterContinental Washington, DC– The Wharf, monstera leaves and other tropical foliage, white orchids, and mirrored balls overhead set the stage for their black-gold-and-green “winter disco tropicalia.” Music, not surprisingly, was a priority, so Maddie and Jason worked with their DJ to curate playlists for the ceremony and cocktail hour that had special significance for the pair and their guests. Next to a photo booth, which featured a green-leaf-and-fern backdrop, they placed a scrapbook for photos and well-wishes. The InterContinental ballroom dance floor was packed all night, they say, and instead of a cake, they opted for a dessert bar and poured a Champagne tower. For their after-party, friends and family walked a few steps to Moon Rabbit restaurant, also in the hotel. The newlyweds honeymooned at the Andaz Mayakoba Resort in Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

Planning and design: The DC Event Planner • Florist and draping: Edge Floral Event Designers • Hair and makeup: PriscillaM Beauty • Music and lighting: Dan Goldman Events • Stationery: Minted.com • Desserts: Spilled Milk Catering

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

