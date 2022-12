More than 60 boats that were lit up for the holidays paraded past the Wharf on Saturday night for the 30th annual District Holiday Boat Parade. Onlookers were treated to sights such as a fierce light saber battle from Star Wars, blow-up minions, sparklers from the Griswolds’ Christmas Vacation, a palm tree Hanukkah, and more. Here are photos of some of the highlights, or at least the favorites we could capture from our spot on the Wharf’s crowded Recreational Pier.