A Black-Tie Winter Wedding at the St. Regis Washington, DC

Carly and Collier married at the St. Regis Washington, DC on November 6. The couple, who met at a mutual friend’s birthday party, described the special day as an iconic DC dance party paired with elegant details. “We wanted a traditional candle-lit dinner followed by an awesome dance party,” says Carly. So, following their vows at St. John’s Church Lafayette Square, the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed an evening of fine dining, wow-worthy decor, non-stop music, light-up party favors, and even a DJed after-party.

At the reception, Carly says that the focal point of the room was the lush floral arrangement at the head table. Greenery, white roses, hydrangeas, lush lemon leaf, ruscus, and camelia branches flowed down the table creating a conversational piece. Candles were used to evoke an intimate, romantic setting, and monogrammed napkins, chic place settings, and crystal completed the tablescapes.

As for their wedding-day menu, a three-course dinner started with lemon, ricotta, and arugula ravioli, followed by a duo plate of filet Mignon and Chilean sea bass. Guests were also treated to late-night snacks, including mini Kobe burgers, chicken fingers, and personalized “Carly & Collier” coke bottles.

The cake confection also deserves mention, which was prepared by the St. Regis and featured a vanilla sponge cake with white chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache buttercream icing. And, the best for last, guests also enjoyed a coffee station, which included some of Carly’s mother’s homemade Italian treats.

The Details:

