10 Best Holiday Nail Polishes You Can Pick Up Today

Glitter, holiday colors, and all the glossy shine: Festive manicures are here. From a DC-born nail polish brand (hello, DC’s Mischo Beauty) to press-ons by J. Lo’s manicurist, here are 10 nail colors to try this holiday season.

Front Row by Mischo Beauty

$20 at Marjani Beauty, 1365 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Suite 100.

DC-based beauty brand Mischo Beauty makes “10 free” nail polish formulas, with no formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate or parabens. The “Front Row” shade is meant for those who want to “see—and be seen.”

Vert Égyptien by Hermes

$45 at Hermes, CityCenterDC, 944 Palmer Alley, NW

Hermès’ new nail enamel comes in 24 shades, each inspired by the colors in Hermès’ signature enamel bracelets. This emerald hue is supposed to evoke palm leaves, but we’re choosing to see Christmas firs.

Mix and Mingle press-on nails by Tom Bachik x imPRESS

$9.49 at Ulta, Pentagon Row, 1101 South Joyce St., Arlington

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who is apparently responsible for Jennifer Lopez’s many nail styles, partnered with KISS imPRESS on a limited edition series of press-on nails. The Mix and Mingle set are glittered and gold, just in time for the holidays. Want to wear them longer? The TB Celebration set are white and silver with snowflakes, to be worn all winter.

Pearl of Your Dreams by OPI and OPI’m A Gem

$14 at Sally Beauty in Alexandria, Arlington, and other Sally Beauty locations

Who isn’t here for a punny OPI nail color name? The glittery blue and the sparkly black(ish green) hues are part of OPI’s holiday collection called Jewel Be Bold.

Digital Dream by Habit

$18 at Take Care Shop, 1338 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Another “10 Free” brand, Habit’s polishes are PETA-certified, and the Digital Dream hue is pale lavender with a metallic, silvery finish that feels like a festive neutral.

Clair de Lune by Chanel

$30 at Macy’s at Tysons Corner Center

Another festive neutral? Gold!

Smitten by Janet & Jo

$18 at Shop Made in DC

This locally made polish is also “10 Free,” and you can pick up this dark, moody red at the Shop Made in DC. There are also dozens of shades on their website.

Pirate by Chanel

$30 at Nordstrom The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, other Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, and Nordstrom.com

Chanel’s glossy polish is “enriched with bioceramics and ceramides” to provide “deep care to strengthen and improve the quality of nails over time.” And what says “Christmas” more than a classic red?

Fortune by Dior

$30 at Nordstrom The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, other Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, and Nordstrom.com

Another classic red, but make it sparkle! This shimmery shade comes from Dior’s gel shine line, which is supposed to mimic gel polish with “an advanced formula that provides you with glass-like shine and extended wear,” so you can wear it through to the New Year.

