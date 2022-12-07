Weddings

The Portraits From This “Romantic, Vintage-Chic” Wedding Are Total Photo Inspo

Ashley and Travis married at the Anderson House in style.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by Nikki Daskalakis.

Ashley, who grew up in the DC area, and Travis, from the suburbs of Chicago, met working for Facebook in Austin, Texas. Each year on the anniversary of their first date, they dined at Lenoir, the “romantic, vintage-chic” restaurant where their relationship began. On their third return, Travis proposed in a private room with Sampha’s “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano” accompanying the mood. At their “romantic, vintage-chic” springtime wedding, Ashley made her entrance to the same song.

They wed and hosted their reception in the string-lit garden at Anderson House on Embassy Row on April 30, 2022. Among the groom’s favorite moments was when their two-year-old nephew, the ring bearer, sprinted up the aisle after a few reluctant moments. The reception menu, they say, featured dishes that represented the couple “in every way possible,” including a late-night spread of Chicago-style hot dogs. Their personalized playlist kept guests moving to the beats of house and disco tracks. Following the celebration, the couple honeymooned in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

DSC09982
The Details

Day-of coordination: Stunning SoireesFlorist: Wild PollenInvitations: MintedCaterer, linens, and rentals: Well Dunn CateringCake: Fluffy Thoughts CakesHairstylist: Tress Art HairMakeup: Hellooo Gorgeous by Shiedha WilliamsBride’s attire: Sarah SevenBridesmaids’ attire: Show Me Your MumuGroom’s attire: Men’s WearhouseMusic: DJ Max PowersLighting: Pike Productions

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

