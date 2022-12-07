The Portraits From This “Romantic, Vintage-Chic” Wedding Are Total Photo Inspo

Ashley, who grew up in the DC area, and Travis, from the suburbs of Chicago, met working for Facebook in Austin, Texas. Each year on the anniversary of their first date, they dined at Lenoir, the “romantic, vintage-chic” restaurant where their relationship began. On their third return, Travis proposed in a private room with Sampha’s “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano” accompanying the mood. At their “romantic, vintage-chic” springtime wedding, Ashley made her entrance to the same song.

They wed and hosted their reception in the string-lit garden at Anderson House on Embassy Row on April 30, 2022. Among the groom’s favorite moments was when their two-year-old nephew, the ring bearer, sprinted up the aisle after a few reluctant moments. The reception menu, they say, featured dishes that represented the couple “in every way possible,” including a late-night spread of Chicago-style hot dogs. Their personalized playlist kept guests moving to the beats of house and disco tracks. Following the celebration, the couple honeymooned in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

The Details

Day-of coordination: Stunning Soirees • Florist: Wild Pollen • Invitations: Minted • Caterer, linens, and rentals: Well Dunn Catering • Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes • Hairstylist: Tress Art Hair • Makeup: Hellooo Gorgeous by Shiedha Williams • Bride’s attire: Sarah Seven • Bridesmaids’ attire: Show Me Your Mumu • Groom’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse • Music: DJ Max Powers • Lighting: Pike Productions

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

