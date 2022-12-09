Real Estate

3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love

Check out these homes in Columbia Heights, H Street, and Mount Pleasant.

We love these homes for sale around DC this week—each comes with lots of natural light.

A one-bedroom condo in Columbia Heights

Price: $409,900
Where: 2556 University Pl., NW #201

We love the bay windows in the seating area of this one-bedroom, one-bath Columbia Heights condo. Right by Meridian Hill Park, this 595-square-foot listing is located in a converted rowhome and is within walking distance to Columbia Heights’ bars and restaurants.

A two-bedroom condo off H Street

Price: $865,000
Where: 1300 I St., NE #2

Located in a new building, this 1,273-square-foot condo comes with two bedrooms and two baths, plus oak floors and marble countertops. It has its own private patio, too.

A four-bedroom townhouse in Mount Pleasant

Price: $1,395,000
Where: 1923 Kenyon St., NW

This four-bed, two-and-a-half bath Mount Pleasant townhouse has a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a renovated kitchen (also, check out the wood paneling and exposed brick in the third-floor loft). And a finished lower level with a separate entrance could be used as an in-law suite.

