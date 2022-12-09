Your search for the perfect one-bedroom condo is over. The last of its kind, Residence 501 at The Brooks boasts a defined living area, large custom island, ample storage, a huge walk-in closet, park views, and more. Rooted in timeless design, The Brooks’ upscale finishes include Shaker-style cabinets, Calacatta quartz countertops, wood flooring, and Kohler fixtures. Secure garage parking is also available for purchase.

Nestled within The Parks at Walter Reed, this vibrant, walkable campus offers lush green spaces, a large dog park, community events, and the upcoming Whole Foods Market. Additional shopping, dining, and lifestyle businesses within the Retail Marketplace make this Washington, DC’s most exciting new neighborhood experience. This is your last opportunity to own a brand-new condo in The Parks until next year.

One of only six remaining residences, and recently reduced by over $26K, this final one-bedroom home will not be available much longer. For a limited time, purchasers may have ALL CLOSING COSTS PAID (up to 3%) on new contracts that written by the end of the year. Schedule your private tour today and move in this year.