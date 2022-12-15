PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November

#10

Where: 601 Deerfield Pond Ct., Great Falls

How much: $3,750,000

This seven-bedroom Colonial stretches over 11,000 square feet on five acres of land and comes with eight bathrooms and two half-baths. There are also six wood-burning fireplaces, a theater, a screened porch, a deck, and a patio that leads to an outdoor fire pit, large swimming pool, and tennis court.

#9

Where: 1886 Massachusetts Ave., McLean

How much: $3,950,000

This six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half -bathroom, Transitional-style home features an elevator, a five-car garage, a screened-in porch, a large deck, and a flagstone patio with a built-in grill, a fireplace, and an automated smart lighting and irrigation system.

#8

Where: 4409 Klingle St., NW

How much: $4,000,000

This Wesley Heights home comes with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-baths, plus a golf-simulator room and a large backyard with hardscape patios, tiered terraces, a pool, and a hot tub with a waterfall.

#7

Where: 1813 Hoban Rd., NW

How much: $4,125,000

This Colonial in Berkley has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a columned front porch, a private terrace with a built-in grill, and a backyard garden.

#6

Where: 5257 Watson St., NW

How much: $4,300,000

This Traditional-style home in Kent comes with six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, a covered porch, and a landscaped backyard with a stone patio and outdoor entertaining area.

#5

Where: 41530 Southpaw Pl., Leesburg

How much: $4,475,000

This French Country-style estate, dubbed Butterfly Hill, resides on more than 25 acres of conserved land right along Goose Creek. It has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two half-baths, six fireplaces, and an in-law suite, in addition to a finished basement with a game space, a fitness room, and a home theater with surround sound, a projector, and theater-style seating. Also on the property: a heated saltwater pool, a cabana with an outdoor kitchen, and enough parking for 23 vehicles.

#4

Where: 21827 Quaker Ln., Middleburg

How much: $4,950,000

Originally built as a thoroughbred horse-breeding farm, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom Colonial sits on more than 189 acres along the Blue Ridge Mountains. There are also three smaller homes that predate the main house and five equestrian barns. You’ll also find open fields and pastures, mature woods, a large pond, and the Beaver Dam Creek running through the fenced-in property.

#3

Where: 3520 Edmunds St., NW

How much: $5,000,000

Built in 1913, this American Foursquare-style abode in Observatory Circle was renovated and restored nearly 10 years ago. The house comes with seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, three fireplaces, an in-law suite, a heated pool, a covered porch and deck, and an expansive patio surrounded by landscaping.

#2

Where: 2100 Dunmore Ln., NW

How much: $5,100,000

This five-bedroom, Traditional-style home in Berkley spreads across 9,100 square feet and has five bathrooms, two half-baths, an indoor basketball court with stadium seating, a media room, a wine cellar, a private terrace, and two separate garages.

#1

Where: 2804-2806 Q St., NW

How much: $7,400,000

This seven-bedroom, 10,982-square-foot Federal home in Georgetown sits across two land parcels, and comes with eight bathrooms, three half-baths, high ceilings, two elevators, a library, a wine cellar, a pool, a rooftop deck, and a backyard terrace, as well as front and rear gardens.

