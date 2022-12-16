3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love

We love these homes for sale around DC this week—each comes with with a front porch.

A three-bedroom house in Marshall Heights

Price: $499,900

Where: 5020 Hanna Pl., SE

This recently renovated home in Marshall Heights has three bedrooms, two baths, 1,300 square feet of living space, a front porch, and a fenced-in backyard. The main level features a living room with a black brick fireplace, and the basement has its own entry.

A four-bedroom house in Mount Rainier

Price: $825,000

Where: 3715 34th St., Mount Rainier

This 2,500-square-foot Colonial in Maryland features a front porch that extends to one side of the house, four bedrooms, and three-and-a-half baths. We love the green accents in the kitchen; plus, the third-floor primary suite has an ensuite bathroom, dressing area, and office.

A six-bedroom house in Kensington

Price: $1,800,000

Where: 3531 Raymoor Rd., Kensington

This farmhouse-style Colonial has over 4,800 square feet of space, with six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It also has a family room with a stone fireplace and coffered ceiling, French doors in the living and dining rooms that lead outside, a slate patio with a stone, wood-burning fireplace, and a wraparound porch.