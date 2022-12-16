Virginia

Where: Great Falls.

Bought by: David Raffetto, Cisco’s director of sales for the Department of Defense.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,250,000.

Days on market: 93.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Two acres, with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five fireplaces, a climate-controlled wine cellar, and an outdoor heated pool.

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Reed Landry, cofounder and managing partner of Mission Group Companies, the hospitality team behind Mission, the Admiral, Salazar, and Hawthorne.

Listed: $5,500,000.

Sold: $5,250,000.

Days on market: 4.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a parking court, a library, a game room, an exercise area, and a 300-plus-bottle wine cellar.

DC

Where: Spring Valley.

Bought by: Tom Horton, former chairman and CEO of American Airlines.

Listed: $5,600,000.

Sold: $5,600,000.

Days on market: 0.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: New construction with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an elevator, two kitchens, a dry bar, and a screened porch over­looking a private garden.

Where: West End.

Bought by: Maria Donoghue Velleca, professor and dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at William & Mary.

Listed: $3,725,000.

Sold: $3,500,000.

Days on market: 174.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, two private balconies, and a walk-in pantry with wine cooler.

Where: Wesley Heights.

Bought by: Adam L. Perlman, a partner at Latham & Watkins.

Listed: $2,995,000.

Sold: $2,995,000.

Days on market: 8.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a recreation room, and a guest suite with private entrance.

Maryland

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Christopher A. Sakara, director of capital markets at Arlington Capital Partners.

Listed: $3,550,000.

Sold: $3,550,000.

Days on market: 4.

Style: Farmhouse.

Bragging points: A restored 19th-­century farmhouse with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an au pair suite, and a pool house.

Where: Potomac.

Bought by: Matthew Lawrence Watley, founder and senior pastor of Kingdom Fellowship AME Church.

Listed: $3,875,000.

Sold: $3,500,000.

Days on market: 79.

Style: French.

Bragging points: Nearly 10,000 square feet, with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 14-foot ceilings, a 60-foot outdoor pool, and a three-car garage.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.