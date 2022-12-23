Real Estate

3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love

Condos in Sixteenth Street Heights and Brookland, and a house in Manor Park.

Written by
| Published on
Image via BrightMLS.

We love these homes for sale around DC this week—each would be great for hosting, thanks to their open-concept layouts.

Image via BrightMLS.
Image via BrightMLS.
Image via BrightMLS.
Image via BrightMLS.

A two-bedroom condo in Sixteenth Street Heights

Price: $459,900
Where: 1214 Madison St. NW, Unit B02

This recently renovated, 1,000-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also comes with large windows, white oak herringbone floors, a waterfall island, and an open-concept living room, kitchen, and dining area.

Image via BrightMLS.
Image via BrightMLS.
Image via BrightMLS.
Image via BrightMLS.

A three-bedroom condo in Brookland

Price: $825,000
Where: 716 Kearny St. NE, #5

This newly built penthouse unit has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across 1,600 square feet of space. Plus, the primary bedroom comes with its own private balcony and access to the private roof deck.

Image via BrightMLS.
Image via BrightMLS.
Image via BrightMLS.
Image via BrightMLS.

 

 

A five-bedroom house in Manor Park

Price: $1,569,000
Where: 223 Peabody St. NW

This contemporary home features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a backyard, a two-car garage, and a finished basement. The open-concept first floor includes a kitchen with a curved island, a dining area, a living room, and a family room with glass doors that lead to the patio. The lower level has its own bedroom, kitchen area, and entrance, too.

More:
Katie Kenny
Katie Kenny
Editorial Fellow