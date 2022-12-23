3 DC-Area Homes for Sale That We Love

We love these homes for sale around DC this week—each would be great for hosting, thanks to their open-concept layouts.

A two-bedroom condo in Sixteenth Street Heights

Price: $459,900

Where: 1214 Madison St. NW, Unit B02

This recently renovated, 1,000-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also comes with large windows, white oak herringbone floors, a waterfall island, and an open-concept living room, kitchen, and dining area.

A three-bedroom condo in Brookland

Price: $825,000

Where: 716 Kearny St. NE, #5

This newly built penthouse unit has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across 1,600 square feet of space. Plus, the primary bedroom comes with its own private balcony and access to the private roof deck.

A five-bedroom house in Manor Park

Price: $1,569,000

Where: 223 Peabody St. NW

This contemporary home features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a backyard, a two-car garage, and a finished basement. The open-concept first floor includes a kitchen with a curved island, a dining area, a living room, and a family room with glass doors that lead to the patio. The lower level has its own bedroom, kitchen area, and entrance, too.