This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine.
FEATURES
Washingtonians of the Year
11 locals who make our region an even better place. By Anna Spiegel and Jessica Ruf.
Confessions of a Former Oath Keeper
Once a spokesman for the far-right militia implicated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Jason Van Tatenhove is attempting to make amends—and to sound an alarm. By Luke Mullins.
23 Things We’re Excited About in 2023
New restaurants, things to do, and other fun developments on our radar in the new year. Edited by Sherri Dalphonse.
Capital Comment
Tipping Point?: Initiative 82 is already changing DC dining. By Jessica Sidman.
Why Crew Might Sue: The watchdog group mulling a legal effort to nix another Trump run. By Andrew Beaujon.
State of Play: A new book explores Maryland’s quirkier corners. By Daniella Byck.
Objects of Interest: How one Virginia auction house became a go-to for notable locals. By Jessica Ruf.
Where & When
Things to Do: Our guide to the month in culture. By Washingtonian Staff.
IQ
Interview: Author G. Martin Moeller Jr. has lots of thoughts on DC buildings. By Rob Brunner.
Fighting the Next Pandemic: Inside the lab working with some of the world’s scariest pathogens. By Sylvie McNamara.
LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL
Self-Care: Tips for better sleep—plus tranquil getaways. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.
I’m No Slouch: A woman on a mission to improve her posture tried everything to see what would set her straight. By Cathy Alter.
TASTE
Winter Warmers: Our five favorite soups right now. By Ann Limpert.
Going for the Golden: The Wharf’s best fish and chips, ranked. By Ann Limpert.
Magic Mold: Chefs around town are obsessed with this “magic mold.” By Nevin Martell.
Zero Chill: The latest challenge for new restaurants: finding a fridge. By Nevin Martell.
Spiking Drinks: Why does it suddenly cost $20—or $30!—for a cocktail? By Jessica Sidman.
New and Noteworthy: Ten food-world happenings we’re excited about. By Anna Spiegel.
HOME
Taste the Rainbow: New year, new tablescape. Hop onto the colored-glassware trend. By Mimi Montgomery.
Buying a Second Home First: Some people who can’t afford the house they want are continuing to rent here and making their first purchase in a less expensive market. By Mimi Montgomery.
Off the Market: A roundup of some of the most expensive and notable home sales of 2022. By Washingtonian Staff.