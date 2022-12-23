This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

FEATURES

11 locals who make our region an even better place. By Anna Spiegel and Jessica Ruf.

Confessions of a Former Oath Keeper

Once a spokesman for the far-right militia implicated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Jason Van Tatenhove is attempting to make amends—and to sound an alarm. By Luke Mullins.

23 Things We’re Excited About in 2023

New restaurants, things to do, and other fun developments on our radar in the new year. Edited by Sherri Dalphonse.

Capital Comment

Tipping Point?: Initiative 82 is already changing DC dining. By Jessica Sidman.

Why Crew Might Sue: The watchdog group mulling a legal effort to nix another Trump run. By Andrew Beaujon.

State of Play: A new book explores Maryland’s quirkier corners. By Daniella Byck.

Objects of Interest: How one Virginia auction house became a go-to for notable locals. By Jessica Ruf.

Where & When

Things to Do: Our guide to the month in culture. By Washingtonian Staff.

IQ

Interview: Author G. Martin Moeller Jr. has lots of thoughts on DC buildings. By Rob Brunner.

Fighting the Next Pandemic: Inside the lab working with some of the world’s scariest pathogens. By Sylvie McNamara.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Self-Care: Tips for better sleep—plus tranquil getaways. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.

I’m No Slouch: A woman on a mission to improve her posture tried everything to see what would set her straight. By Cathy Alter.

TASTE

Winter Warmers: Our five favorite soups right now. By Ann Limpert.

Going for the Golden: The Wharf’s best fish and chips, ranked. By Ann Limpert.

Magic Mold: Chefs around town are obsessed with this “magic mold.” By Nevin Martell.

Zero Chill: The latest challenge for new restaurants: finding a fridge. By Nevin Martell.

Spiking Drinks: Why does it suddenly cost $20—or $30!—for a cocktail? By Jessica Sidman.

New and Noteworthy: Ten food-world happenings we’re excited about. By Anna Spiegel.

HOME

Taste the Rainbow: New year, new tablescape. Hop onto the colored-glassware trend. By Mimi Montgomery.

Buying a Second Home First: Some people who can’t afford the house they want are continuing to rent here and making their first purchase in a less expensive market. By Mimi Montgomery.

Off the Market: A roundup of some of the most expensive and notable home sales of 2022. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

An end-of-life doula on helping the dying and their loved ones let go. As told to Cathy Alter. On the cover of the magazine: Photograph of Ovechkin by Nick Wass/AP Images; Le Fantome food hall by Scott Suchman; Tiafoe by Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media via AP Images; Town by Ward Morrison/Metro Weekly; Amazon HQ rendering by ZGF Architects/Amazon; Frederick Douglass House courtesy of NPS.gov; Andrés by Jacquelyn Martin/AP Images; XFL football by Cory Royster/Cal Sport Media via AP Images; Rodman by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via AP Images; Commanders logo by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images; National Museum of Women in the Arts rendering by Sandra Vicchio & Associates with Marshall Craft Associates; Metro by Evy Mages; bird by Roshan Patel.