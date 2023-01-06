Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

Condos in Friendship Heights and Truxton Circle, plus a townhouse in Stanton Park.

We love these homes for sale around DC this week—each comes with windows that let in lots of natural light.

Image via BrightMLS.
A one-bedroom condo in Friendship Heights

Price: $459,000
Where: 4315 Harrison St., NW #3

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo has over 600 square feet of space, herringbone oak floors, marble finishes in the bathroom, and south-facing, floor-to-ceiling windows.

Image via BrightMLS.
A one-bedroom condo in Truxton Circle

Price: $784,900
Where: 57 N St., NW #406

This penthouse is in an early 20th-century building that was once a horse stable and box factory. The two-story unit has one bedroom, a den, and one-and-a-half bathrooms across 1,100 square feet of space, as well as two private terraces and a garage space.

Image via BrightMLS.
A three-bedroom townhouse in Stanton Park

Price: $1,050,000
Where: 305 E St., NE

This Victorian townhouse was originally built in 1889, and it comes with three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, and almost 1,500 square feet of space. Also included: an exposed-brick wall, stained-glass windows, and a backyard patio.

