Real Estate

PHOTOS: The 11 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in 2022

Including a Ritz-Carlton penthouse and a 19th-century mansion in Georgetown.

Written by
Published on
All photographs via BrightMLS.

#11

4400 Garfield St NW

Where: 4400 Garfield St., NW
How much: $8,700,000
When it sold: July 2022

Dubbed Wesley House, this eight-bedroom Tudor Revival property in Wesley Heights spreads across more than 12,800 square feet and comes with nine bathrooms and two half-baths. It also has a separate guest wing, a full gym, a theater, a billiards room, a swimming pool, and a three-car garage.

#10

1012 Founders Rdg

Where: 1012 Founders Ridge, McLean
How much: $8,700,000
When it sold: July 2022

This nearly 16,000-square-foot manor has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and two half-baths, plus a solarium, two grand staircases, seven fireplaces, an elevator, and a home automation system. There’s also an au-pair suite, a home theater, a fitness center with a sauna, a screened-in porch, and a limestone patio that leads to a 60-foot infinity pool and its accompanying cabana and pool house.

#9

1224 30th St NW

Where: 1224 30th St., NW
How much: $8,958,000
When it sold: March 2022

This 10-bedroom, Federal-style home in Georgetown comes with six bathrooms, two half-baths, 12 fireplaces, a guest house, and enough parking for 44 cars. You’ll also find two green houses, a pool and pool house, and a half-acre of landscaped gardens with terraces and a large herb garden.

#8

3005 45th St NW

Where: 3005 45th St., NW
How much: $9,400,000
When it sold: January 2022

This Wesley Heights Traditional-style mansion comes with more than 15,000 square feet and and has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five half-baths. It also comes with five fireplaces, a nanny suite, multiple terraces, a pergola, a swimming pool and pool house, and a gated motor court.

#7

3122-3124 P St NW

Where: 3122-3124 P St., NW
How much: $9,500,000
When it sold: June 2022

This five-bedroom, Federal-style home in Georgetown is known for its cameo in Wedding Crashers. The recently renovated house sits across two land parcels and comes with six-and-a-half bathrooms, seven fireplaces, a heated pool, a wrap-around porch, and enclosed gardens.

#6

3304 R St NW

Where: 3304 R St., NW
How much: $9,750,000
When it sold: October 22

This five-bedroom, Contemporary-style home in Georgetown was originally built by Evalyn Walsh McLean, an heiress who was also the last private owner of the Hope Diamond. It comes with two gardens, a terrace with a pergola and pool, a private courtyard, and a sculpture garden.

#5

1165 Chain Bridge Rd

Where: 1165 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
How much: $10,000,000
When it sold: May 2022

This Craftsman-style house sits on 1.87 acres and features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-baths, landscaped terraces, a pool, fountains, and a four-car garage.

#4

576 Innsbruck Ave

Where: 576 Innsbruck Ave., Great Falls
How much: $10,500,000
When it sold: June 2022

This Colonial-style mansion resides on five acres of gated and landscaped grounds. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, a private guest suite, a wine cellar with a tasting area, a theater, a gym, a pool, and multiple gardens.

#3

1011 Turkey Run Rd

Where: 1011 Turkey Run Rd., McLean
How much: $11,000,000
When it sold: January 2022

This Colonial-style smart home, built in 2021, spreads across 20,000 square feet and comes with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and six half-baths, as well as an elevator, an entertaining pavilion, an indoor and outdoor spa, a pool, and an 18th-century carriage house.

#2

3150 South St NW Ph 2C

Where: 3150 South St., NW #PH2C
How much: $11,000,000
When it sold: February 2022

This penthouse in Georgetown’s Ritz-Carlton Residences has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half-baths across two floors, as well as a spa bath, a private terrace, a personal gym, and separate quarters for staff.

#1

Where: 3017 O St., NW
How much: $11,500,000
When it sold: May 2022

This 1816 Georgetown home, also known as the Crawford-Cassin house, has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-baths. It also comes with high ceilings, a media room, a wine cellar, a private gym, multiple terraces, a large backyard, and parking for eight cars.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction. 

