Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

A loft in Silver Spring, a condo in Foggy Bottom, and a co-op in Cleveland Park.

A two-bedroom loft in Silver Spring

Price: $499,000
Where: 8322 Fenton St. Unit A, Silver Spring

This loft in downtown Silver Spring features 17-foot-high ceilings and large windows across over 1,300 square feet of space. The open floor plan includes a living room, dining room, and kitchen with a breakfast bar on the main level. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and one of the bedrooms and bathrooms is located on the upper loft level.

A two-bedroom condo in Foggy Bottom

Price: $899,900
Where: 2519 I St. NW #1

This Foggy Bottom condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1,000 square feet of space, with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The main level leads out to a terrace, and the space comes with balconies off each bedroom.

A four-bedroom co-op in Cleveland Park

Price: $2,499,000
Where: 3000 Tilden St. NW #1

This co-op in Cleveland Park has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a library. Skylights and wood-trimmed archways complement the high ceilings throughout the living room and seating areas. This listing also comes with its own parking space and private patio.

