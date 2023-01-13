3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these homes for sale around DC this week—each comes with high ceilings.

A two-bedroom loft in Silver Spring

Price: $499,000

Where: 8322 Fenton St. Unit A, Silver Spring

This loft in downtown Silver Spring features 17-foot-high ceilings and large windows across over 1,300 square feet of space. The open floor plan includes a living room, dining room, and kitchen with a breakfast bar on the main level. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and one of the bedrooms and bathrooms is located on the upper loft level.

A two-bedroom condo in Foggy Bottom

Price: $899,900

Where: 2519 I St. NW #1

This Foggy Bottom condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1,000 square feet of space, with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The main level leads out to a terrace, and the space comes with balconies off each bedroom.

A four-bedroom co-op in Cleveland Park

Price: $2,499,000

Where: 3000 Tilden St. NW #1

This co-op in Cleveland Park has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a library. Skylights and wood-trimmed archways complement the high ceilings throughout the living room and seating areas. This listing also comes with its own parking space and private patio.