3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these homes for sale around DC this week:
A one-bedroom co-op in Adams Morgan
Where: 1860 California St. NW, #203
Price: $499,000
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op in Adams Morgan has 730 square feet of space, picture frame molding, and hardwood floors. French doors in the south-facing kitchen lead to a private deck.
A three-bedroom townhouse near Union Market
Where: 1147 6th St. NE
Price: $869,000
This townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and over 1,500 square feet of space. Inside, you’ll find coffered ceilings and exposed brick, and outside, there’s a front porch, back deck, and patio.
A four-bedroom home in LeDroit Park
Price: $1,999,000
Where: 419 U St. NW
This recently renovated detached home was built in 1873, sits on a corner lot, and has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms across 4,000 square feet of space. It also comes with oak chevron floors, curved bay windows, a nanny suite, a gas fire pit and outdoor music system in the backyard, and a two-car garage.