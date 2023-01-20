3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these homes for sale around DC this week:

A one-bedroom co-op in Adams Morgan

Where: 1860 California St. NW, #203

Price: $499,000

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op in Adams Morgan has 730 square feet of space, picture frame molding, and hardwood floors. French doors in the south-facing kitchen lead to a private deck.

A three-bedroom townhouse near Union Market

Where: 1147 6th St. NE

Price: $869,000

This townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and over 1,500 square feet of space. Inside, you’ll find coffered ceilings and exposed brick, and outside, there’s a front porch, back deck, and patio.

A four-bedroom home in LeDroit Park

Price: $1,999,000

Where: 419 U St. NW

This recently renovated detached home was built in 1873, sits on a corner lot, and has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms across 4,000 square feet of space. It also comes with oak chevron floors, curved bay windows, a nanny suite, a gas fire pit and outdoor music system in the backyard, and a two-car garage.