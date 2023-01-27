3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these homes for sale around DC this week:

A three-bedroom townhouse in Congress Heights

Price: $469,000

Where: 339 Parkland Pl. SE

This Congress Heights townhouse has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across 1,360 square feet of space. The recently renovated home features dark hardwood flooring and recessed lighting, and out back, there’s a fenced-in patio and garden.

A two-bedroom condo in Truxton Circle

Price: $799,999

Where: 57 N St. NW, #529

This two-story condo in Truxton Circle has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a spiral staircase leading from the main level to the second floor. You’ll also find floor-to-ceiling windows and a terrace with views of the city.

A five-bedroom house in Wesley Heights

Price: $2,695,000

Where: 2934 Glover Dr. NW

With over 4,000 square feet of space, this Colonial in Wesley Heights has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The American Institute of Architects presented this home with an award for its family room addition, which features a peaked ceiling and glass walls surrounding a stone fireplace. Outside, there’s a covered porch, terrace, and a small waterfall.