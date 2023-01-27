3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these homes for sale around DC this week:
A three-bedroom townhouse in Congress Heights
Price: $469,000
Where: 339 Parkland Pl. SE
This Congress Heights townhouse has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across 1,360 square feet of space. The recently renovated home features dark hardwood flooring and recessed lighting, and out back, there’s a fenced-in patio and garden.
A two-bedroom condo in Truxton Circle
Price: $799,999
Where: 57 N St. NW, #529
This two-story condo in Truxton Circle has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a spiral staircase leading from the main level to the second floor. You’ll also find floor-to-ceiling windows and a terrace with views of the city.
A five-bedroom house in Wesley Heights
Price: $2,695,000
Where: 2934 Glover Dr. NW
With over 4,000 square feet of space, this Colonial in Wesley Heights has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The American Institute of Architects presented this home with an award for its family room addition, which features a peaked ceiling and glass walls surrounding a stone fireplace. Outside, there’s a covered porch, terrace, and a small waterfall.