Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Nasir Mossaddad, chiropractor at Beltway Chiropractic.

Listed: $3,995,000.

Sold: $3,450,000.

Days on market: 88.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Nine bedrooms and ten bathrooms, with a pool, a sauna, a wet bar, a wine cellar, an exercise room, a media room, and antique marble fireplaces.

2

Where: Great Falls.

Sold by: Greg Kalinsky, former executive vice president and chief information officer at GEICO.

Listed: $3,900,000.

Sold: $3,750,000.

Days on market: 28.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and ten baths on a five-acre lot, with a library, a theater, a pool, a tennis court, and six fireplaces.

Maryland

3

Where: Chevy Chase.

Sold by: Jennifer Mascott, assistant professor of law and co–executive director of George Mason University’s C. Boyden Gray Center for the Study of the Administrative State, and Jeff Mascott, chairman of the communications agency Adfero.

Listed: $2,800,000.

Sold: $2,800,000.

Days on market: 2.

Style: Cottage.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and five baths, with two fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, a breakfast area, a recreation room, and a terrace.

DC

4

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: Edward J. Mathias, senior adviser at the Carlyle Group.

Listed: $8,600,000.

Sold: $7,400,000.

Days on market: 237.

Style: Federal.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and 11 baths, with a motor court, a library, a living room with 21-foot ceilings, a wine cellar, two laundry rooms, two elevators, and three fireplaces.

5

Where: Phillips Park.

Sold by: Gregory Lubar, vice chairman of JLL’s DC office.

Listed: $5,149,000.

Sold: $5,100,000.

Days on market: 166.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and seven baths, with an indoor basketball court, family room with a 20-foot-long wall of windows, media room, wine cellar, exercise room, and nanny suite.

6

Where: Observatory Circle.

Sold by: Markus Krygier, co–chief investment officer at Strategic Investment Group.

Listed: $5,495,000.

Sold: $5,000,000.

Days on market: 26.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and eight baths, with a heated swimming pool, gourmet kitchen, covered deck with glass ceiling, au pair suite, library, and exercise room.

7

Where: Wesley Heights.

Sold by: Adam K. Bernstein, president and CEO of the Bernstein Companies.

Listed: $4,995,000.

Sold: $4,000,000.

Days on market: 203.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and eight baths, with a pool, a hot tub with waterfall, a golf-simulator room, vaulted ceilings, and tiered terraces.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the February 2023 issue of Washingtonian.