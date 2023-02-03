3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

We love these homes for sale around DC this week:

A two-bedroom townhouse in Fairlington

Price: $494,000

Where: 4815 27th Rd. S, Arlington

This three-level Arlington townhouse comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits in an off-street community. The open main level has original hardwood flooring and leads onto a balcony, and it also has a finished lower level.

A three-bedroom home in Woodridge

Price: $675,000

Where: 3038 Monroe St. NE

This Colonial-style home features a front porch, a landscaped front yard, and a deck leading onto a fenced backyard. There are three bedrooms and a two-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,000 square feet of space, with one of the full bathrooms in the finished basement.

A five-bedroom townhouse in Bloomingdale

Price: $1,589,000

Where: 126 Bryant St. NW

This townhouse was originally built in 1909, but underwent a full renovation in 2013. With over 2,800 square feet of space, this listing includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, curved bay windows, hardwood flooring, crown molding, and solar panels. Outside, there’s an enclosed backyard with greenery, covered balconies on the lower and upper levels, and a large rooftop deck.