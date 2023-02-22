The 9 Best Pet-Friendly Hotels in Washington, DC

Pet-friendly hotels are not at all uncommon these days—in fact, more than half of the hotels on our list of the 35 best hotels in Washington, DC welcome four-legged travel companions. But not all pet-friendly policies are the same. These 9 best pet-friendly hotels in Washington, DC go above and beyond for guests with pets.

That pets under 75 pounds can stay for free makes this modern boutique hotel between Dupont Circle and 14th Street/Logan Circle stand out against its pet-friendly hotel peers, many of whom have weight limits and pet fees. In addition to its pro-pet policies, the Darcy has a restaurant (Gerrard Street Kitchen), a coffee shop (Bluestone Lane), and room service. The Darcy, 1515 Rhode Island Ave., NW; 844-489-9661.

Pets of any breed and size can bunk up with you for free at the boutique hotel Eaton DC, where guest rooms are outfitted with a collection of vinyl (with turntables to play them on), books from the hotel library, Himalayan salt lamps, and organic bedding—plus dog beds and bowls available upon request. Eaton DC, 1201 K St., NW; 202-289-7600.

The pet-friendly Hotel Madera in Dupont Circle is DC’s top-rated hotel (by travelers) on Tripadvisor. While guests are asked to sign a pet waiver, there are no restrictions on height, weight, or breed—they’ll even recommend local dog walking services, and maps for local trails. Its daily amenity fee includes a welcome cocktail in the lounge, in-room coffee and tea from La Colombe, and access to its fitness center. Hotel Madera, 1310 New Hampshire Ave., NW; 202-296-7600.

Guests can bring up to two pets (weighing no more than 50 pounds each) to Hotel Zena for no fee or deposits and the VIPets program includes additional perks—they’ve got dog beds plus food and water bowls available upon request; courtesy bags for dog walking; tasty treats; a concierge list of nearby pet-friendly parks; and they’ll greet your pet by name. There are perks for you, too the Viceroy property, located in downtown DC on 14th Street, also offers a bar and small-bites lounge, a seasonal rooftop bar with a pool, and something called a Z Shed, which rents everything from bikes and picnic baskets to Polaroid-style cameras and Nintendo switches. Hotel Zena, 1155 14th St., NW; 202-737-1200.

The Monaco hotel in Penn Quarter/Chinatown welcomes pets of all kinds (from the furry to the scaly) with no deposit or cleaning fees, no size or weight limits, and no limits on the number pets you can bring. They also offer water bowls for your room, and courtesy bags for your walks. For humans, there’s a 24-hour fitness center, rental bikes, plus the complimentary evening happy hour Kimpton loyalists have come to expect. All steps away from the National Portrait Gallery and Capital One Arena, and two blocks from Ford’s Theatre. Monaco, 700 F St., NW, 202-628-7177. Other Kimpton hotels, including the Kimpton Palomar in Dupont Circle and the George in Capitol Hill, have great pet policies, too.

Dogs and cats can stay at this century-old church-turned-hotel in Adams Morgan for free—just ask the front desk for water bowls, treats, cleanup bags, and recommendations for pet-friendly bars and restaurants nearby. The Line DC, 1770 Euclid St., NW; 202-588-0525.

Typically, the Lyle’s $100 pet fee would preclude it from a spot on this list, but at press time, the dog-friendly, residentially inspired Art Deco hotel in Dupont Circle is offering a “Paws at Lyle” package that waives the fee, plus offers food and water bowls, a dog bed, homemade dog treats, and a map of nearby dog parks. Families also traveling with (human) kids can upgrade their room to include children’s books, toys, a tepee set up, and soft-serve ice cream delivered to the door. Lyle, 1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW; 202-964-6750.

Another Viceroy property, the Viceroy DC, also offers the VIPets program, which allows guests to bring up to two pets (weighing no more than 50 pounds each) for no fee or deposits and offers dog beds plus food and water bowls upon request; courtesy bags for dog walking; tasty treats; a concierge list of nearby pet-friendly parks; and they’ll greet your pet by name. Among the other offerings: an onsite gallery of local art, custom city-inspired playlists, and a 24-hour fitness center. (Tip: plush bathrobes are available, but only upon request.) Viceroy, 1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW; 202-742-3100.

Yours Truly in Dupont Circle offers special rooms for guests with pets in tow—”no fee, no size limits, no catch.” The hotel has a chic bohemian style, plus the fitness center has Pelotons, and the dining options include a restaurant (Mercy Me), and one of DC’s most popular bagel shops (Call Your Mother). Yours Truly, 1143 New Hampshire Ave., NW; 202-775-0800.

