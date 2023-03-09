11 Best Cherry Blossom Spots to Avoid Crowds

Each spring, crowds descend upon the Tidal Basin to see the iconic cherry blossoms during peak bloom. Rather than elbowing your way through hordes of people, try these alternative locations for cherry blossoms in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Looking for even more options? DC-based nonprofit Casey Trees has a detailed map of where to find cherry trees in the District.

DC

Dumbarton Oaks

1703 32nd St., NW

A variety of cherry trees dot the sloped grove in Georgetown known as Cherry Hill. In addition to the cherry blossoms, check out spring blooms such as grape hyacinths and magnolia trees. You can access the gardens for free until March 14. After that, tickets are required for entry.

National Arboretum

3501 New York Avenue, NE

The Arboretum has more than 70 different types of cherry blossoms, from deep pink Okame blooms to weeping trees. Download the botanical spot’s app for a three-mile, self-guided tour of the blossoms.

Stanton Park

Massachusetts Ave. between Fourth and Sixth sts., NE.

Pink cherry trees surround this four-acre park in Capitol Hill. Bring a blanket for a picnic on the grass, and kids can hang out on a playground near the blooms.

National Cathedral

3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Head to the Bishop’s Garden to see the cherry trees. Inspired by medieval gardens, the walled-in space is a peaceful spot with fountains and a stone gazebo.

Rose Park

2609 Dumbarton St., NW

The Georgetown park offers access to cherry blossoms without a crush of photographers. Sit under the small trees to enjoy the pastel flowers.

Hains Point Loop Trail

927 Ohio Dr., SW

Walk, jog, or bike this four-mile loop for a dreamy view of the cherry blossoms. The flat path runs past a variety of cherry trees as well as the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers.

Maryland

National Harbor

165 Waterfront St., National Harbor

Take a stroll along the Potomac River to view 200 Okame cherry trees. The harbor is hosting cherry blossom-themed events such as a festival celebrating Japanese culture and a floral origami class.

Kenwood

Bethesda

The streets of this Bethesda neighborhood are lined with around 1,200 trees sprouting pale blossoms. The flowers typically reach peak bloom a few days after the Tidal Basin trees.

Brookside Gardens

1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton

This 50-acre garden in Wheaton features dramatic cascading cherry trees. Find the blooms along the HeartSmart Trail in the Gude Garden.

Virginia

Lake Anne Plaza

1609 Washington Plaza N., Reston

For a romantic walk, stop by Lake Anne Plaza in Reston to see the weeping cherry blossoms by the lake. The trees frame a small bridge for a charming photo-op.

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna

The Vienna garden is home to about 100 cherry trees. Spend some time in the lakefront gazebo to take in the vista. Entry to the gardens costs $6.