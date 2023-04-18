11 Major Concerts and Music Festivals in the DC Area This Summer

If you didn’t score tickets to a show at the new Atlantis music venue, don’t worry: There are plenty of other big concerts coming to the DC region this summer. Here are a few that people will be talking about.

FESTIVALS

Merriweather Post Pavilion | June 16-June 18

This new touring concert series brings three days of live music and local food vendors to Merriweather Post Pavilion. Indie-rock supergroup Boygenius will share headlining duties with Steve Lacy and LCD Soundsystem. Special guests such as the DC area’s own Bartees Strange—a tremendous live performer—will share the bill ($250+).

Wolf Trap | June 24-25

Live out loud at the Out & About Festival in celebration of Pride Month. The two-day event will spotlight LBGTQ+ artists and allies featuring soul Yola, Brandi Carlile, Rufus Wainwright, and other musicians across three stages; there are kid-friendly concerts, too ($75+ for festival tickets, $12 for children’s shows).

RFK Festival Grounds | July 15-16

The popular Black-owned enterprise Broccoli City is back with another mix of big-name R&B and hip-hop artists: Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Ice Spice, City Girls, and more. Day 2 will feature DC-area artists Brent Faiyaz, Fat Trel, LARussel, and Tre’ Amani. Also, local go-go groups Backyard Band and Total Control Band will play in a Battle of the Bands during the festival along with other groups ($189+).

CONCERTS

Capital One Arena | June 2

Your favorite early 2000s rock band Paramore arrives in DC to promote their sixth studio album, This Is Why. After a five-year hiatus, lead vocalist Hayley Williams reunites with bandmates Zac Farro and Taylor York ($159+).

FedEx Field | June 24

Sheeran stops at FedEx Field during his North American stadium tour with special guests singer-songwriter Khalid and Armenian rising pop soloist Rosa Linn. The “+ – = ÷ x ” tour—more easily pronounced as the Mathematics Tour—is the Shape of You singer’s first world tour since his previous math equation, Divide, released in 2017 ($49+).

Capital One Arena | July 28-29

It’s All a Blur with Drake and 21 Savage this summer. The rappers are teaming up to perform hits from their bumping collaboration album, Her Loss. These concert tickets have been in high demand since last month’s pre-sale, but a number of resale seats are still available ($250+).

Capital One Arena | August 4

Prepare to see flashy bejeweled outfits as Smith stuns audiences with energetic choreography and a giant figure of Greek goddess Aphrodite on this three-part melodic journey through love, beauty, and sex ($35+).

FedEx Field | August 5-6

Queen Bey will grace FedEx Field with her divine diva presence this summer. The much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour features anthems from her latest Grammy-winning album. The Ticketmaster pre-sale and waitlist frenzy can be intimidating, but if you and your bestie are able to grab a pair of tickets we recommend not missing this chance to see the record-breaking entertainer live (prices vary).

Nationals Park | August 7

This major outdoor concert is a part of Pink’s Summer Carnival tour. The show will include highlights from the pop star’s Trustfall, accompanied by performances from special guests: classic rock duo Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, alternative rockers Grouplove, and DJ Kid Cut Up ($45+).

Nationals Park | August 28

Here’s another chance to see music legend Bruce Springsteen live in concert in DC this year: After the Boss rocked Capital One Arena last month for nearly three hours, he’ll return for an outdoor stadium concert at Nationals Park. This show is a part of the 73-year-old singer’s international tour backed by pioneering musicians the E Street Band. The powerhouse collective have been performing full-throttle hits together since the ’70s, and they don’t seem to be slowing down ($49+).

Capital One Arena | August 31

Grammy-nominated Atlanta artist Lil Baby will come to town to rap trending upbeat songs from his latest album, It’s Only Me. His It’s Only Us Tour includes a high-energy lineup of emerging rap stars: The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho ($55+).

