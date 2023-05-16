Colorful Florals and Bold Decor Set the Scene at This Virginia Vineyard Wedding

Karly and AJ hit it off right away when they met at a Halloween party during their senior year at Radford University. On their first date, they made each other laugh as they watched Interstellar—notably not a comedy—at the local movie theater. Five years later, AJ proposed on the Newseum’s rooftop in the presence of their families.

Their wedding theme was specific: “colorful jungle meets sexy midcentury-­modern romance.” And the vibrant, cheery flowers that nailed the mood—arrangements everywhere, in every hue—still make Karly emotional, she says. AJ remembers: “It felt like we were in a different word.” Among the special touches were hand-rolled cigars and ultra-flowing beverages. “We wanted drinks readily accessible from the moment guests entered until the sparkling exit,” Karly says. That repertoire included passed Aperol spritzes as guests stepped off the arrival shuttles, a poolside bar for cocktail hour, a Champagne-wall escort-card display, two bars at the reception, and passed wine at dinner. The couple decided on a Tuscan menu served family style, accompanied by a carving station and an affogato dessert bar. An additional splurge: a black-and-white checkered dance floor, a last-minute addition and “truly the final piece of the puzzle.”

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

