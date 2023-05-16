Weddings

Colorful Florals and Bold Decor Set the Scene at This Virginia Vineyard Wedding

The theme was "colorful jungle meets sexy midcentury-­modern romance."

Written by
| Photographed by Kir Tuben Photography | Published on

Karly and AJ hit it off right away when they met at a Halloween party during their senior year at Radford University. On their first date, they made each other laugh as they watched Interstellar—notably not a comedy—at the local movie theater. Five years later, AJ proposed on the Newseum’s rooftop in the presence of their families.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Their wedding theme was specific: “colorful jungle meets sexy midcentury-­modern romance.” And the vibrant, cheery flowers that nailed the mood—arrangements everywhere, in every hue—still make Karly emotional, she says. AJ remembers: “It felt like we were in a different word.” Among the special touches were hand-rolled cigars and ultra-flowing beverages. “We wanted drinks readily accessible from the moment guests entered until the sparkling exit,” Karly says. That repertoire included passed Aperol spritzes as guests stepped off the arrival shuttles, a poolside bar for cocktail hour, a Champagne-wall escort-card display, two bars at the reception, and passed wine at dinner. The couple decided on a Tuscan menu served family style, accompanied by a carving station and an affogato dessert bar. An additional splurge: a black-and-white checkered dance floor, a last-minute addition and “truly the final piece of the puzzle.”

Married-264
Married-162

Married-20
Married-5

Married-1363
Married-1396

Married-1467 copy
Married-1622 copy

Married-1924
Married-1893

 

The Details

 

Venue: Keswick Vineyards

Planning and design: The One Moment Events

Florist: Bee Inspired Events

Caterer: Harvest Moon Catering

Hair: Hair and Makeup by Claudine

Makeup: Makeup by Shirin

Bride’s attire: Louvienne, Lovely Bride (ceremony); Bronx and Banco (reception)

Groom’s attire: Ted Baker (ceremony)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry

Groomsmen’s attire: SuitShop

Stationery: Paper Phoenix; Postskript Studio

Rentals: Maison de Carine; Paisley & Jade; BBJ La Tavola

Music: Premier DJ Services; Gravatt Productions

Tent: Skyline Tent Company

Photographer: Kir Tuben Photography

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day