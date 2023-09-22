Adams Morgan PorchFest Is Coming Back This October

Adams Morgan PorchFest will return on Saturday, October 14, with around 100 bands taking part. The music will run from 2-6 PM across some 20 porches, business patios, and parks, as well as a section of 18th St., NW, which will be pedestrian-only. More room for dancing!

The festival, hosted by the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District, is free as always, and you can also grab a free wristband to get discounts at participating businesses. Check in either at the Plaza Main Stage (in front of Truist Bank) or at 2424 18th St NW. Some of the available specials are $5 beers at Town Tavern and a margarita and pupusa combo for $9.99 at El Tamarindo.

The event’s headliner will be Montgomery County native Mark Bryan, lead guitarist of Hootie & the Blowfish, who will perform his own songs as well as classic Blowfish tunes with his band the Screaming Trojans on the Aetna Main Stage (located next to Van Leeuwen Ice Cream) at 5 PM.

The full schedule as well as the digital map of the event will be available soon on the PorchFest website.

You can also sign up for a volunteer for a shift here. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt, PorchFest swag, and complimentary food and beverages.