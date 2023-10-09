Happy Monday, DC!

Have a frightful time this week at Nightmare at the Museum or Markoff’s Haunted Forest. If you prefer to skip the Halloween haunts, you can grab a ticket to Snallygaster or groove to Adams Morgan PorchFest tunes.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

October 9-October 15

Snallygaster. It’s been 11 years of Snallygaster Adams Morgan PorchFest. Fall PorchFest Nightmare at the Museum. Get ready to monster mash in your best Halloween costume on the National Gallery of Art dance floor during Nightmare at the Museum “POTUS” at Arena Stage. This new comedy by playwright Selina Fillinger arrives in DC after a raved-about run on Broadway. The full title of the show, set at the White House, sums up the satirical plot full of political shenanigans: POTUS Markoff’s Haunted Forest. Spooky season is afoot at Markoff’s Haunted Forest DC Wine Fest. Sip samples of wine with friends this weekend at DC Wine Fest “Etched by Light” exhibit. Discover the historic process of photogravure in the new exhibit “ Etched by Light Kim Petras in concert. Kim Petras

Related 10 Great Things to Do in DC This October

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Theater and shows:

Movie favorite Mrs. Doubtfire

See a modern take on Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth character in Macbeth In Stride

The Mountaintop is a reflection on the life of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Wed through November 5, $39+, pay-what-you-can tickets available, Bethesda).

is a reflection on the life of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Wed through November 5, $39+, pay-what-you-can tickets available, Bethesda). Ballet Theatre of Maryland performs The Firebird

The GALA Hispanic Theatre presents Picasso

Baltimore dance group Gilded Lily leads a burlesque show

Music and concerts:

Bites and beverages:

Sports:

Cheer on DC United as they take on Medeama SC; there’s a week-long

Things to do with kids:

Go to Oktoberfest for Kids

Visit Pumpkin Hill

Adventure through a corn maze and pet farm animals at Fall Fun Fest

Children can participate in a painting class at DAR Museum

Plan ahead:

Tickets are on sale for Reston Home Tour

Jazz star Branford Marsalis performs at Wolf Trap

If you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, and sign up for our newsletter for more things to do.

Join the conversation!