Michelin Adds 10 Restaurants to Its 2023 DC Guide

Michelin season is upon us. But before the French tire company and its team of anonymous restaurant inspectors reveal any changes to its coveted list of starred DC restaurants—that will happen on November 7—it’s announced 10 new additions to its guide of “recommended” dining spots. Consider it a preview, not a guarantee: some may end up boasting a star (or three) or a Bib Gourmand award, which honors more affordable restaurants. But in 2022, just four of the 20 restaurants Michelin divulged in advance of the official list were awarded Bib Gourmands, and one—Oyster Oyster—was anointed with a star.

Earlier this year, Michelin teased eight other additions to the 2023 guide, including Peruvian hotspot Causa, Basque dining room Bar Spero, Caribbean destination St. James, and breakfast taco joint La Tejana. Here’s who now joins them in the 2023 race, along with comments from the guide. Incidentally, one of them—Little Vietnam in Petworth—announced yesterday that it is closing and looking for a bigger new space.

Capital Crossing

“This Japanese steakhouse is undeniably striking with dark walls, a neon hallway and large tables with central circular grills. Chef Makoto Okuwa and an Executive Chef/butcher Takeshi Omae focus on the Japanese style of barbecue instead of the more familiar Korean.”

Dupont Circle

“Pork soup dumplings are comfort in a bowl, but here they’re precise with superb broth and tender meat. Even something as simple as snow pea shoots with garlic is crafted with care.”

Capital Crossing

“This is omakase minus the sticker shock, but the price point isn’t the only thing that delights diners. Opening snacks, handrolls, nigiri prepared in traditional and new ways—it’s all here and it’s all delectable.”

Dupont Circle

“Chef Gerald Addison and Casey Patten are behind this spot that’s long on nostalgia and short on shortcuts. This is hearty food that uses quality ingredients while channeling the memories of Mr. Patten’s nonna’s cooking.”

Palisades

“An eight course Kappo-style tasting menu with a focus on Wagyu woven with seafood is the main event…Go ahead and add caviar and uni if you’re feeling flush, but you won’t need them to feel well taken care of here.”

Petworth

“From cumin lamb dumplings lashed in chili oil to duck fat rice to an off-menu chicken Caesar rice wrap stuffed with chicken skin, the tightly curated menu is as tasteful as it is inspired.”

Shaw

“French bistro dining practically mandates dessert; a single profiterole with a delicious chocolate ganache sauce fits the bill.”

Penn Quarter

“This fine dining concept seems fit for a queen, and good thing too, since Rania translates to ‘queen’ in Hindi and Sanskrit. Chef Chetan Shetty, formerly of Indian Accent in New York, delivers something entirely new here.”

West End

“This restaurant is minimalist to the max with a cream and beige palette, glass walls and light wood. Stylish all the same, they’re saving the drama for the food, which is a blend of Spanish classics with updated, Latin American-influenced twists.”

Georgetown

“It’s always humming here, where long lines form for pastries, breakfast sandwiches or shakshuka in the morning and pita sandwiches, spreads and sides…Just try not finishing the batata tots.”

Join the conversation!