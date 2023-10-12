Celebrate Halloween at These DC Bars

There’s no way to get around it: everything must be spooky in October. Candy and costumes are fun for all ages, but those 21 and up can celebrate the Halloween season with spooky cocktails and ghostly decor at these DC area bars.

3309 Connecticut Ave., NW

Cleveland Park’s new wine bar from restaurateur Ashok Bajaj doesn’t shy away from quirky wine pairings, like a glass of sauternes with a twinkie. This month, the bar is plating up Halloween candy with suggested pairings: oaked chardonnay with candy corn ($17), orange Muscat with circus peanuts ($15), and amontillado sherry with peanut butter cups ($14).

1 624 Q St., NW

“Nightmare on Q Street” takes over the popular seafood bar’s Dupont Circle flagship. Open daily through Halloween, the restaurant’s second-floor bar and outdoor patio are now an “eerie wonderland” of Halloween decorations where you can sip two new spooky cocktails: the Negroni-like “Fang Shui” and the “What We Do in the Shadows” black margarita.

1346 4th St., SE

The Navy Yard cocktail bar has gotten a frightening full makeover from Black Lagoon, a Halloween-themed popup that is redecorating dozens of bars around the world. The pop-up’s immersive display includes tarot reading, along with signature cocktails.

1330 19th St., NW; 1250 Half St., SE

The zany indoor mini-golf venue is going all-out for Halloween with special cocktails, including its Black Margarita and the green apple-based Twilight Zone. There’s also a trick-or-treat-themed prize wheel and costumes-encouraged Spooky Sunday Brunch throughout October.

2031 Florida Ave., NW

This bar takes its name from the Civil War era— already macabre enough. Now, it’s offering a cocktail menu inspired by legendary gothic illustrator-writer Edward Gorey. The drinks, takes on untimely deaths described in Gorey’s The Gashlycrumb Tinies, include the Japanese whiskey-based Unlucky Passion and the rum-based Death by Pumpkin Spice (both $15).

1280 4th St., NE

The decorative skull image of the Calavera Catrina has become an iconic part of Dia de los Muertos celebrations in Mexico. La Cosecha’s Latin American cocktail bar pays tribute to Jose Guadalupe Posada’s elegantly dressed skeletal figure with a special seasonal drink: “La Catrina” ($18), a concoction of espadín mezcal, roasted pumpkin spices, corn tea, and aquafaba, a chickpea-based egg white alternative.

512 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Shaw’s summery outdoor bar becomes “Electric Ghoul-Aid” this month, with scary movie Mondays, pumpkin painting, themed trivia, and bourbon-spiked pumpkin slushees. As temperatures drop post-Halloween, Electric Cool-Aid will shutter for winter.

950 New York Ave., NW

The slick Conrad DC hotel’s rooftop bar is throwing a party for Friday the 13th with a live DJ and seasonal cocktails from 6 to 9 PM. The party is not ticketed and free to attend.

4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The brewery’s new Shirlington location will take part in a trick or treat event on October 28, handing out free game cards to use at its arcade and doughnut holes to the first 50 guests.

4501 Woodberry St., Riverdale Park

On October 26, a 1920s-themed murder mystery event takes over this newish food hall, with food and drink from various vendors. On October 28, find an evening dance party and costume contest, and on the 29th, check out a kid-oriented costume brunch with pumpkin painting from 11 AM to 4 PM. During the entire month, Le Fantome will also be pouring seasonal cocktails like the vodka-based Pumpkin Mule and the Lychee Eye Roll, topped with a lychee “eyeball.”

901 U St., NW

The longtime bar’s gigantic new three-level space will host a series of Halloween-themed events leading up to the holiday, including a karaoke costume party on October 26 and an October 28 Halloween bash with a costume contest for a cash prize. The dry ice-garnished Smoke Monster cocktail ($12), with fruit-infused vodka and hibiscus syrup, is available for a limited run.