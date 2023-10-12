Escape to another world with this striking French modern waterfront estate. Exquisitely sited on a premium and private 4.15 acre lot with 600 feet of impressively rip-rapped water frontage, coveted waterfront pool, tennis court and picturesque views of the serene waters of Whitehall Creek. This ultra-luxe 9,000+ square-foot, 7 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom custom built home has been completely renovated.
It is evident from the moment you walk in the front door that no expense was spared with this stunning home. Curated with premium quality, top of the line materials, combined with the tranquil views, exquisite design, and top-tier finishes, 1524 Cedar Lane Farm Road is truly one-of-a-kind and showcases unparalleled craftsmanship. The property both inside and out is an absolute entertainer’s dream. The lush lawn and landscaping gracefully extends to the water’s edge and leads to the well-appointed multi-slip IPE pier with boat lifts, 2 jet ski lifts, upgraded power, water and great lighting including underwater LED fishing lights.
Inside, this stunning home boasts an awe-inspiring Great Room with soaring ceilings, architectural beams, and panoramic water views and features brushed Teak hardwood flooring, renovated high-end gourmet Kitchen with marble counters, 10 burner Wolf range, 5 fireplaces, Restoration Hardware lighting, renovated bathrooms throughout and much more! Fall asleep to captivating, sweeping views from the Primary’s suite, enjoy watching the early morning wildlife activity on the water. Located on Whitehall Creek which flows out to Whitehall Bay and beyond to the Chesapeake Bay, you are perfectly located to take advantage of the Bay’s best cruising and fishing areas. Attractive destinations such as the Annapolis Harbor, Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, St. Michaels, Oxford, and Solomon’s Island are only a short cruise away and just minutes from accessing Rt. 50 and 97 which provides direct access to Baltimore, BWI, Ft. Meade/NSA and Washington, DC., or head over the Bay Bridge to the Eastern Shore for a quick beach vacation. Welcome Home!
Address: 1524 Cedar Lane Farm Road, Annapolis, MD 21409
