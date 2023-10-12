5 Items to Bring the Farmhouse Aesthetic Into Your Home

Digging the modern-farmhouse aesthetic but not ready to fully commit? Luckily, the look has trickled into home goods. Here are some that will lend rustic-chic vibes to your current abode.
Pottery Barn
Modern Farmhouse Mailbox
Because maybe your mail wants in on the movement, too.Shop Now
Child Craft
Modern Farmhouse Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed
Arguing about the top or bottom bunk has never been so on-trend.Shop Now
Pottery Barn Kids
Modern Farmhouse Four-in-One Convertible Crib
Farmhouse vibes for baby, minus any actual farming.Shop Now
Etsy
Farmhouse Decor Mini Wooden Houses
Miniature stand-in homes until you can get one of your own.Shop Now
Chewy
Frisco Classic Wooden Outdoor Dog House
A pup-size farmhouse for the design-forward doggo.Shop Now
This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.