Madeleine Albright’s Georgetown Home Is for Sale for $4 Million

Calling all foreign policy-meets-real estate fans: the late former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s home is for sale.

The large Georgetown townhouse, which has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and 4,749 square feet, is being listed for $4 million by Michael Rankin and Logan MacKethan of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Albright, who died last year, purchased the home in 1968 with her then-husband Joe Albright for about $100,000, reports the Wall Street Journal, and she raised her three daughters there.

The home was built around 1853, according to listing information provided by Rankin, and Albright used it to regularly host diplomats, foreign policy experts, and political movers-and-shakers.

Inside the home, you’ll find a reception room and big dining area, a library, and two wood-burning fireplaces. It also comes with a terraced rear garden and a two-car garage.

Check out the home below:

