This Fall-Themed November Wedding Included Pumpkins and Other Autumnal Details

Erica, a digital marketing manager from Princeton, New Jersey, and Scott, a wealth management associate from Falls Church, met on Bumble. Two years after a first date at Iron Gate, the pair got engaged in the exact same spot.
The November wedding at Woodlawn Pope Leighey House in Alexandria featured a 100-person guest count, and a fall theme. The color palette included shades of orange, blush, blue, yellow, and maroon, and in addition to autumn-inspired floral arrangements, decor included pumpkins. Other autumnal touches included a vanilla cardamom and apple cake for dessert, and signature cocktails that included a bourbon and apple cider concoction, and a cranberry spiced Champagne. See the details of the fall-themed affair below.
The Details
Photographer: Sarah Shank Photo
Venue: Woodlawn Pope Leighey House
Planning and design: Havard Events & Design
Florist: Stem & Thistle
Catering and cake: Main Event Caterers
Hair and makeup: Katherine Kemper
Bride’s attire: Justin Alexander from Bridal Suite Boutique
Groom’s attire: Hugo Boss
Bridesmaids’ attire: Jenny Yoo from Bella Bridesmaids
Groomsmen’s attire: Alton Lane from Nordstrom
Music: Forest Hill Band from East Coast Entertainment
Transportation: RMA
Videographer: Rivion Films
Doughnuts: District Doughnut