Weddings

This Fall-Themed November Wedding Included Pumpkins and Other Autumnal Details

Like a PSL in wedding form.

Written by
Photographed by Sarah Shank Photography

Erica, a digital marketing manager from Princeton, New Jersey, and Scott, a wealth management associate from Falls Church, met on Bumble. Two years after a first date at Iron Gate, the pair got engaged in the exact same spot.

The November wedding at Woodlawn Pope Leighey House in Alexandria featured a 100-person guest count, and a fall theme. The color palette included shades of orange, blush, blue, yellow, and maroon, and in addition to autumn-inspired floral arrangements, decor included pumpkins. Other autumnal touches included a vanilla cardamom and apple cake for dessert, and signature cocktails that included a bourbon and apple cider concoction, and a cranberry spiced Champagne. See the details of the fall-themed affair below. 

The Details

Photographer: Sarah Shank Photo

Venue: Woodlawn Pope Leighey House

Planning and design: Havard Events & Design

Florist: Stem & Thistle

Catering and cake: Main Event Caterers

Hair and makeup: Katherine Kemper

Bride’s attire: Justin Alexander from Bridal Suite Boutique

Groom’s attire: Hugo Boss

Bridesmaids’ attire: Jenny Yoo from Bella Bridesmaids

Groomsmen’s attire: Alton Lane from Nordstrom

Music: Forest Hill Band from East Coast Entertainment

Transportation: RMA

Videographer: Rivion Films

Doughnuts: District Doughnut 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

