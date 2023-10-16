If you’re looking for a little relief without using pain medications or medical cannabis, there is another natural solution. More and more people are turning to CBD oils, creams, and other supplements for help with acute and chronic pain management.
While CBD is extracted from the cannabis plant, it’s not psychoactive like THC. Instead, it has a powerful ability to reduce pain, heal the body, promote relaxation, and release stress.
There are all sorts of products on the market — from CBD oils to capsules to topicals to gummies. And with so many options to choose from, it can be stressful trying to figure out which products will actually help to relieve pain.
That’s why we rounded up our five favorite CBD oils and topical CBD products. No matter what kind of pain management you’re after, we’re confident that any one of these hemp-derived CBD products can help you out.
Summary of the Best CBD Products for Pain Relief
Benefits of CBD Products
CBD has become increasingly popular for its varied benefits since, like medical cannabis, it’s a natural option for chronic pain management (but without getting you high). Potential benefits of CBD oil, topical, and other products include:
- Chronic pain management: CBD helps reduce chronic pain associated with conditions like fibromyalgia. The cannabinoids interact with the body’s endocannabinoid receptors to reduce inflammation and promote healing.
- Reduced inflammation: CBD is popular as a treatment for inflammatory diseases. These include conditions that affect the muscles and joints, such as arthritis, and internal diseases like Crohn’s and irritable bowel syndrome.
- Anxiety relief: CBD has long been used to reduce anxiety and improve mood. It is now being studied for its effects on anxiety, depression, psychosis, PTSD, and schizophrenia.
- Insomnia relief: CBD, particularly when combined with other cannabis compounds such as CBN or CBG, may help improve sleep quality by reducing night wakings and nightmares and promoting relaxation.
- Improved mobility: By reducing inflammation and promoting healing, CBD may help improve mobility in people with arthritis pain and certain other conditions.
- Reduced seizures: CBD and other cannabis compounds have been shown to be effective at reducing the frequency and severity of seizures in those with certain seizure disorders.
- Nausea relief: Cannabis has been used as a treatment for nausea for thousands of years. Today, CBD is often used to treat chronic nausea in those undergoing chemotherapy.
Best CBD Products for Pain Relief
1. Best Overall CBD For Pain Relief: Medterra Pain Relief Roll-On
About the product
The Medterra Pain Relief Roll-On is an easy-to-use roll-on ointment that lets you apply CBD directly to your pain points. This targeted use helps provide fast, effective pain management for achy muscles and joints. It’s made with a powerful dose of pure CBD isolate and other botanicals aimed to reduce pain and promote healing, like menthol and arnica.
Unlike other topical CBD products, the Medterra Pain Relief Roll-On comes in a non-greasy formula so that you can apply it quickly and easily with no uncomfortable residue. Tested by a third-party lab, this CBD topical is made from safe, high-quality ingredients without harmful additives.
What We Love
We’re obsessed with the way the Medterra Pain Relief Roll-On provides effective, targeted pain relief within minutes. The CBD oil works with other botanical ingredients to provide not just relief, but also long-term healing.
The cream is made from high-quality, non-GMO ingredients free from harmful additives or impurities. It is also certified by the US Hemp Authority and tested by a third-party lab. The roll-on mechanism makes it easy to apply and the non-greasy formula doesn’t leave a residue or have a strong medicinal smell.
What Customers Love
Customer reviews are positive, mentioning the quick and effective relief that the Medterra Pain Relief Roll-On provides. Customers use this product for muscle and joint stiffness. Many reviews mention the ointment’s quick action, improving their symptoms in 15 minutes or less.
Other customer reviews include the budget-friendly price, convenience, and ease of use, pleasant sensation, long-lasting effects, and effectiveness for back, muscle, and joint pain.
About Medterra
Medterra is a small company based in California. Its products are grown in Kentucky per the regulations of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Medterra was founded to provide safe, high-quality, and affordable CBD products to customers through the Hemp Pilot Research Program.
Medterra’s products are sourced from hemp and free from any heavy metals or other harmful substances. The company’s CBD oil is tested by a third-party lab to ensure safety and quality, and customers can read safety reports for each product offered.
In addition to topical CBD oil products for pain, Medterra offers products such as CBD and THC gummies, CBD oil for pets, and a variety of CBD capsules made from both full-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate.
Pros:
- Roll-on design makes it easy to target pain
- Formulated with botanicals like menthol and arnica
- Third-party lab-tested
- Certified by the US Hemp Authority
Cons:
- May not be suitable for deeper pain
Specs:
- CBD type: CBD Isolate
- Size: 2 fl oz
- Strength: 1000 mg CBD/stick
- Flavor(s): N/A
2. Best CBD For Muscle And Joint Pain: CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle & Joint
About the product
The CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle & Joint combines broad spectrum CBD oil with menthol and a variety of other natural ingredients to relieve pain and inflammation relievers. The white willow bark and caffeine provide a multi-layered attack against discomfort.
The cream is made with a water-based formula to avoid leaving a greasy residue. This rich cream makes targeted pain relief for muscle and joint aches and stiffness easier than ever before. It’s also got high-quality ingredients and is both vegan and cruelty-free.
What We Love
The CBDfx CBD Cream For Muscle & Joint is one of the best CBD products we’ve found through our research. The broad spectrum CBD oil delivers powerful terpenes and alkaloids to achieve an entourage effect for quicker and more lasting pain relief, while other botanicals promote pain relief and healing.
The cream is made with high-quality, regulated ingredients to provide targeted pain relief, in a non-greasy formula without residue or strong odor. There are multiple dosage options for customers to choose from, which is another plus.
What Customers Love
Customer reviews are widely positive, praising the quick soothing action of the CBD cream. Many users mention using it to repair sore muscles, muscle cramps, and sore or damaged joints.
Reviews also describe how the cream has a penetrating feel that begins working on contact. They also appreciate the company’s dedication to transparency and safety regulations so that they know they are using a safe, effective product.
About CBDfx
CBDfx is a California-based producer providing safe, high-quality CBD products of all kinds. These are sourced from hemp grown in Kentucky and are subject to rigorous quality and safety practices. CBDfx’s products are cruelty-free and made using a unique extraction method for maximum potency.
The company’s team of medical professionals helps review all products, which are tested by a third-party lab. In addition to topical CBD creams and ointments, CBDfx offers items such as CBD and THC gummies, capsules, and tinctures, pet-friendly CBD oil products, CBD mushroom combinations, and vape pens.
Pros:
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Non-greasy formula
- 60-day guarantee
- Contains menthol and white willow bark
Cons:
- Contains caffeine
Specs:
- CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD
- Size: 1.7 fl oz
- Strength: 1000 mg CBD/bottle, 3000 mg CBD/bottle
- Flavor(s): N/A
3. Best CBD Oil For Full-Body Relief: Aspen Green Relief Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil
About the product
The Aspen Green Relief Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil is made to help target the source of your pain, no matter where it is. Just put a few drops of this CBD oil under your tongue and a powerful dose of full spectrum CBD, terpenes, alkaloids, and THC will alleviate muscle aches, cramps, and internal pain associated with chronic illness. This CBD oil is fast and effective when it comes to managing pain.
Each dose includes a highly potent combination of CBD oil, THC, and various other terpenes. With a mild cherry flavor, the Aspen Green Relief Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil is pleasant to take, without the bitterness you can taste in other CBD oils.
What We Love
The Aspen Green Relief Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil is one of the most highly-rated CBD oils for pain relief. The full spectrum CBD oil provides an entourage effect, working with other hemp plant compounds to provide faster and more effective relief. The sublingual tincture has a pleasant flavor and absorbs into the bloodstream in minutes, providing quick full-body relief of pain and discomfort.
What Customers Love
Customer reviews are highly positive, citing the CBD oil effect on pain from muscle stiffness, chronic pain, and more. Other standouts include the easy consumption and dosing, the fast and powerful effects on physical pain and mental stress, and the pleasant taste.
About Aspen Green
Aspen Green is a family-owned company dedicated to growing high-quality, safe hemp in Colorado. That means that all its CBD oils and other products are highly regulated and held to an elevated standard of excellence. It also uses sustainable growing practices and extraction processes to source strong, pure cannabinoids.
All of Aspen Green’s products are reviewed by a medical doctor specializing in CBD. This is to ensure not that their CBD oils are safe and effective. The company pledges to be transparent by testing products in a third-party lab and publishing safety reports on the website.
In addition to CBD tinctures, Aspen Green offers topical ointments, capsules, gummies, and products for pets. Many of these are specifically formulated to help with sleep, relaxation, mood regulation, and other conditions.
Pros:
- 60-day returns
- 100% satisfaction guarantee
- Tasty cherry flavor
- Fast-acting
Cons:
- May be too potent for beginners
Specs:
- CBD type: Full spectrum CBD
- Size: 1 fl oz
- Strength: 4000 mg CBD/oil tincture
- Flavor(s): Cherry
4. Best Value CBD Oil For Pain: Soul CBD Oil Drops
About the product
Soul CBD Oil Drops are all about variety, so you can be sure there’s an option for everyone. These CBD oils are available in three different strengths and seven delicious flavors. That means you can get as much or as little CBD as you want but without that earthy hemp taste.
Soul CBD Oil Drops are made from CBD isolate and are completely free of THC. That means you don’t have to worry about psychoactive effects because it’s made from high-quality, safely-grown hemp. Soul CBD also uses sustainable growing practices and tests all products in a third-party lab to ensure that they are properly dosed and safe to consume.
What We Love
Our favorite thing about the Soul CBD Oil Drops is the variety of delicious flavors. Whether you’re looking for a CBD oil that’s sweet and fruity or refreshing and minty, Soul’s got you covered.
Packaged in a portable and convenient tincture, Soul CBD Oil Drops are easy to take and dose, providing quick, powerful full-body pain relief. This CBD oil is made with pure CBD isolate from regulated, safely-grown hemp. The formula has also been tested in a third-party lab to ensure safety, quality, and potency.
What Customers Love
Customers have a lot to say about Soul CBD Oil Drops, praising them for their quick effect on pain, stress, stiffness, and anxiety. Reviews also mention the full-body relief thanks to the targeted action of pure CBD isolate. Other standouts include the portability, ease of consumption, and dosage and flavor options.
About Soul
Soul is a small company dedicated to providing high-quality, safe CBD oil products that are free from THC. The company was founded to combat the lack of regulation frequently encountered in the hemp industry, so customers know that they are taking products that are both safe and effective.
For this reason, Soul works with scientists, farmers, and researchers. Their products are informed by science and made from USA-grown hemp. Soul also uses sustainable growing practices and hemp strains that are widely available because it is more environmentally friendly.
With a huge range of products and flavors, Soul ensures that their production practices are transparent and certified by a third-party lab. They have a huge range of offerings, from tinctures and CBD oil to creams, gummies, capsules, drink mixes, and even bath bombs.
Pros:
- Available in a variety of flavors and potencies
- Third-party lab-tested
- Vegan and gluten-free
- Organically farmed
Cons:
- Doesn’t provide the entourage effect
Specs:
- CBD type: CBD isolate
- Size: 1 fl oz
- Strength: 500 mg CBD/oil tincture, 1000 mg CBD/oil tincture, 1500 mg CBD/oil tincture
- Flavor(s): Sex On The Beach, Raspberry Lemonade, Watermelon Mint, Pineapple Mango, Lemon Lime, Peppermint, Orange
5. Best Organic CBD Oil For Pain: 43 CBD USDA Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil
About the product
43 CBD USDA Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil keeps things simple by combining potent CBD with a carrier oil — some of the flavors use hemp seed oil as the carrier, while others use sunflower seed oil.
Either way, this CBD oil will provide a complex and powerful punch to your pain. Terpenes, alkaloids, vitamins, and other plant compounds all work together in an entourage effect to provide full-body relief.
Grown in Colorado, the hemp used to make this product is tested for purity at every stage — starting with the soil itself. The bottle contains a decent dosage of CBD oil which, when absorbed under the tongue, works within minutes to provide fast and powerful pain relief.
The organic hemp is sourced through CO2 extraction, widely considered one of the most effective and sustainable methods. That means that you know you’re getting a product that is both pure and potent. This tincture is also reviewed in a state-certified facility before release.
What We Love
There are a lot of great things to be said about the 43 CBD USDA Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil. We love that it is made from sustainably grown hemp and tested for safety in a third-party lab.
And because this product is USDA-certified organic, you can be confident in knowing that it’s only made with the highest quality ingredients.
What Customers Love
The 43 CBD USDA Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil has great reviews. Customers mention the fast and effective relief of both internal and external pain, especially pain associated with chronic conditions. It is also effective at reducing inflammation, stress, and sleep issues. This versatile oil is easy to take and dose and can be taken under the tongue or added to beverages. It is also reasonably priced!
About 43 CBD
43 CBD was founded by friends and Colorado natives who wanted to create CBD products that were safe, effective, and backed by science. Their hemp is grown in Colorado using safe and sustainable growing practices. They are also rigorously tested for health and safety standards by a third-party lab.
In addition to CBD products for people, 43 CBD creates hemp products for pets, too. CBD has been shown to help our furry friends with chronic anxiety and pain associated with arthritis, joint problems, and more.
43 CBD offers a range of CBD oil products such as gummies and topical treatments.
Pros:
- Available in five flavors
- Third-party lab tested
- USDA-certified organic
- Sustainably sourced
Cons:
- Need to spend a certain amount to get free shipping
Specs:
- CBD type: Full spectrum CBD
- Size: 1 fl oz
- Strength: 500 mg CBD/oil tincture
- Flavor(s): Cinnamon, Peppermint, Orange, Key Lime, Unflavored
How We Picked The Best CBD Products for Pain Relief
So what factors did we look at when choosing the best CBD for pain? There are a lot of considerations, but here are a few that were priorities for us:
Price
Price is an important factor to consider when finding the best CBD for pain. Nobody wants to break the bank getting pain relief. And finding a great deal is a wonderful feeling. But cheaper certainly does not mean better when it comes to CBD. Higher quality products can cost more.
That said, CBD products don’t need to be overly expensive to work well. If something seems outrageously expensive or overly cheap, it probably is. Comparing products from different lines is a great way to explore their average price ranges, giving you a better idea of what to look for.
High-Quality Ingredients
It should go without saying that you want only high-quality ingredients. Finding the best CBD for pain means ensuring the product you choose is made with only quality-grown hemp. Lower-quality products can be less effective or even ineffective entirely. They may not contain enough CBD or all the compounds advertised. Or they may have been processed poorly, leading to a degraded product that doesn’t work as well.
Certifications
As the CBD industry develops, independent certifications continue to gain prominence. These afford consumers another layer of protection by guaranteeing product quality and authenticity. These can come from third-party labs or independent associations.
Since the hemp industry is still in its infancy, it has previously been unregulated. That means that customers had no way of knowing if their CBD products were safely dosed, effective, or free from harmful ingredients. Today, more certifications and regulations are being put in place to ensure that these products are safe and healthy. Look for CBD manufacturers that have certifications from the US Hemp Authority, the National Hemp Association, or others.
Third-Party Lab Testing
Third-party lab testing is an essential quality in selecting a CBD product. Independent testing of cannabinoid and terpene content, as well as screening for any contaminants, gives the best evidence of a trustworthy product. Reputable CBD producers should have no problem confirming their products’ content and effectiveness through verified third-party labs. These tests use rigorous methods to determine the exact content of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds.
Customer Reviews
Be sure to check out customer reviews for CBD products before you buy them. This is quite helpful for figuring out if products work the way manufacturers intend and advertise. It can also help you parse through products to find the best CBD for pain. The CBD community is usually quite vocal about what works and what doesn’t, making it a valuable resource.
How To Find The Best CBD Products to Manage Your Chronic Pain
There are several important considerations when deciding on the best CBD products to manage chronic pain. Most people need a bit of trial and error to find out which product works best for them and their needs. Knowing what to look for, however, may help you find the right CBD product more quickly.
Here are a few things that you should think about when choosing a CBD application:
Type of CBD
CBD products for pain relief are made with three types of CBD oil: CBD isolate oil, broad spectrum CBD oil, or full spectrum CBD oil. These may have distinct advantages for different conditions.
Type of Product
There are so many different CBD products on the market designed to relieve pain, and different forms may be more effective for different people. This is all about what you prefer to use. Some people with chronic pain like to use CBD oils because they’re fast-acting. Others may prefer CBD topicals like CBD cream for pain because they provide localized relief.
If you have a specific sore joint or muscle group, directly applying a CBD product to the area tends to work best. For example, if you’re taking CBD for back pain, a topical may be best. Meanwhile, all-over pain management is better served with edibles or CBD oils.
If your pain is long-lasting — like chronic neuropathic pain, cancer pain, or multiple sclerosis — edibles are often a better fit because they can manage pain for a longer period. Those looking for immediate relief should consider CBD vapes or CBD oils.
Dosage
Another important factor is the product’s potency, meaning how much relief it can deliver. While the dosage of CBD is important, as with any medication or supplement, you may find that you need to adjust your dose. It is usually recommended to start with a lower dose and take more if you find it less effective than desired.
Types of CBD
When you review CBD products, you will see them labeled as full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or CBD isolate. Each of these has unique benefits, so it is important to know which is best suited for your needs. Thankfully, each one contains the characteristic CBD. So this decision is less about picking the “wrong” product and more about picking the most effective for you. Don’t be afraid to try a few different types of CBD to find what works best.
Full Spectrum CBD
Full spectrum CBD products contain the entire scope of cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plants used to make them. Different hemp strains contain unique kinds and amounts of compounds besides CBD. These other compounds may help improve the relief of certain symptoms. Many chronic pain sufferers use full-spectrum products because they report fuller or longer relief than with CBD alone. Full-spectrum CBD is known to have an “entourage effect,” which means that the compounds work together to provide stronger and more lasting benefits.
Broad Spectrum CBD
Broad-spectrum CBD products contain many but not all of the other cannabinoids and terpenes in hemp. These products exist because some evidence suggests that different compounds and combinations help relieve symptoms better in conjunction with CBD. Researchers are still dissecting which compounds work best with CBD for different conditions. This means there is a lot of variety on the market at this time.
CBD Isolate
CBD isolate products contain only cannabidiol. These products have been purified to remove all other cannabinoids and terpenes. These products are for those who want only CBD itself for their condition. CBD isolate products usually deliver the highest impact CBD since there are no other compounds for the body to absorb. They are ideal for individuals who want only the effects of CBD, either because of personal preference or effectiveness.
FAQs
Is CBD Legal?
Under the Controlled Substances Act, CBD products are considered federally legal in the United States, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. The Farm Bill defines hemp as a cannabis plant that produces no more than 0.3 percent THC. This means that products derived from hemp plants are federally distinguished from those produced from higher-THC plants. This was a major change for the cannabis and medical industries since it meant there were no federal barriers to producing and consuming hemp products like CBD.
State and local laws can be more exact, meaning certain products may be prohibited where you are. Certain states may still refuse to distinguish between CBD and THC products. While these attitudes seem to be changing, knowing your local laws is the best protection. Be sure to check your local regulations before ordering or possessing CBD products.
How Much CBD Should I Use?
While CBD does not generate the traditional high associated with the cannabis plant, the traditional rule of “start low and go slow” is still helpful! That’s because many people find lower doses of CBD help their symptoms as well as, or even better than, higher doses. Taking your time and starting with low amounts that increase by small increments allows you to find the appropriate dose. This also has the benefit of being easier on your wallet!
When using CBD for the first time, take the minimum dose recommended. Wait at least as long as the product specifies it should take effect. Since your metabolism is unique, it may take a bit longer or shorter. Once enough time has passed, you can take a second dose if you feel the need for more relief. Repeat this process carefully until you achieve the effects you want. This is an effective way to hone in on the right dosage for your condition.
How Fast Do CBD Products Work?
CBD products kick in at various intervals depending on the method of application and your metabolism. Products that are inhaled through smoking or vaping tend to start working the fastest. Sublingual tinctures and topical products are also typically pretty quick to activate. Edible products tend to take a bit longer.
There is often a correlation between the time a product takes to start working and how long its effects last. For example, edible products take the longest to kick in but often last hours longer than inhaled products. This is not always true, however; some people react differently than others.
Conclusion
There is no need to feel overwhelmed when you start looking into the best CBD for acute or chronic pain. These five CBD products are our favorites for good reason, so we’re sure they’ll help you with your pain management needs, too. So the next time you’re dealing with sore muscles after a workout or looking for a little chronic pain relief, just give CBD a try.