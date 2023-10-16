Imagination Stage, the metro DC region’s largest professional theatre for young audiences and leader in positive youth development through the arts, is hosting the Arts for All! Children’s Fest on October 21 from 10:00-1:00 at Imagination Stage in Bethesda (4908 Auburn Avenue). The festival is a FREE, fun, hands-on celebration of performing and visual arts especially for children ages 1-8. Four DMV arts organizations are partnering and leading lively workimaginationstageshops.
The event features both indoor and outdoor activities and will be held rain or shine.
See below for descriptions of the indoor activities and workshops.
Scenes from The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at Imagination Stage
Using beautiful, larger-than-life puppets and original music, the beloved tale of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” jumps breathtakingly from the page to the stage. ASL-interpreted; one performance in Spanish. Fun for all ages!
Dance Party!
Dance party with DJ nick tha 1da! Fun for all ages!
ASL Theatre Workshop by Visionaries of the Creative Arts
Engage in fun, interactive theatre activities and games using American Sign Language (ASL), body language, and gestures. This is open to all–no ASL experience is necessary! Deaf, Hard of Hearing, hearing, etc., all are welcome! Explore these physical, rather than verbal, ways of self-expression! Best for ages 5+
Creative Drama Class by Imagination Stage
Join Imagination Stage’s Education team as we step into the Enchanted Forest! This magical adventure invites children to explore their imagination, creativity, and self-expression. Through interactive storytelling and play, children embark on a journey through a whimsical forest filled with fairies, elves, and giants! Best for ages 3-6
Salsa Class by Salsa with Silvia
Get ready for a toe-tapping, hip-swinging adventure into the world of salsa dancing! Our short, introductory salsa class promises a whirlwind of rhythm, laughter, and learning. Best for ages 6+
Poetry Workshop by DC Scores
Learn about poetic devices and write a poem using your name! We’ll begin with a “getting to know you” activity, followed by a short lesson on imagery. By the end of the workshop, you’ll have created a unique poem that’s all about you. Best for ages 6+
Sensory Friendly Room
Do you need a quiet space with soft lighting or need to get some wigglies out? Look no further than the sensory friendly room! Check out our stations with calming fidgets, coloring pages, allergy-free play-dough (no gluten), and floor mats. All ages welcome
Puppet Painting Activity by VisArts
Get ready for Imagination Stage’s holiday show — A Year with Frog & Toad — by creating and decorating your very own frog puppet! Best for ages 3+
Plus, the outdoor merriment includes:
- The Face Paint Lady with free face painting for children;
- Food trucks from Sweetly Wired, Smoke Datt BBQ, and Bun’d Up, with snack and lunch items for sale;
- Chalk art on Imagination Stage’s outdoor terrace.
More information for workshops can be found here. Access and Inclusion supports include a sensory-friendly room, for those who may want a quiet space and time with calming fidgets, coloring pages, and allergy-free play-dough; and all workshops and one of the Very Hungry Caterpillar Show excerpts will be translated in ASL, making the event accessible to Deaf and hearing impaired children.
Corporate sponsorships for the festival support Imagination Stage’s non-fee-based programming in the DMV. Currently 22% of Imagination Stage’s students access our programs for free, and the goal is for that percentage to increase to 50% by 2027.
These non-fee-based programs include:
- In-school pre-K and elementary residencies to elevate curricular goals;
- After-school pre-K and elementary classes to provide meaningful prosocial enrichment;
- “Learning Through Theatre” field trip experiences for Title I schools;
- “Theatre for Change” workshops and touring productions to bridge cultural divides and lift up underrepresented voices;
- Individualized access and inclusion support for all students.